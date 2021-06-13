Live events Globe — what’s coming up

(GLOBE, AZ) Globe is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Globe area:

JCAZ Open Run - Asbestos Mine Globe, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Address: 161 N Murphy St, Globe, AZ

This is an open run hosted by Jeep Club Arizona. All are welcome. Jeeps only! Trail Rating: This scenic trail is technically rated difficult, but it's not crazy at all...

Landscapes in Watercolor Globe, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Come enjoy Landscapes in Watercolor and meet the Artist Warren Van Dyke. his show will be running the whole month of June.

Hispanic Heritage Month Globe, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 AM

From September 15th thru October 15th we will be celebrating our community roots and celebrating local Hispanic Artists

Western Art Show Globe, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 03:59 PM

Address: 101 N Broad St, Globe, AZ

Exhibit and Sale of fine art celebrating our Western heritage. Artwork by state and local artists. Originals, giclees, prints. All media, including 2- and 3-dimensional art. Special exhibit runs...

5th Annual Wings of Hope Show N Shine Globe, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Please join us for a family friendly show in efforts to raise money for a memorial scholarship in our son’s name while we raise awareness to suicide prevention. Roll in/register 7am~Show...