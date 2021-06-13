Coming soon: Bremen events

(BREMEN, GA) Bremen has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bremen:

Ron Bryant Live@The Grill Downtown Bremen Bremen, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 PM

I’ll be bringing my folk/rock favorites to The Grill Downtown in Bremen Saturday June 12th 8-10pm!!! Hope to see you all there!!

Coffee Connection Bremen, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Address: 1031 Alabama Ave S, Bremen, GA

Coffee Connections is not just a cup of coffee, it's an opportunity to meet other business professionals and community leaders, build new partnerships, make new friends, and exchange ideas in a...

Ricky Skaggs Bremen, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:30 PM

Address: 1031 Alabama Ave S, Bremen, GA

Find tickets and information for Ricky Skaggs' concert at Mill Town Music Hall in Bremen, GA on Jul 10, 2021.

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Bremen, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 1031 Alabama Ave S, Bremen, GA

Time: 7:30 pm Cost: $52-$57 Mill Town Music Hall 1031 Alabama Avenue P.O. Box 426 Bremen, GA 30110 Phone: 770.537.6455 Fax: 770.537.1837

Caleb Lee Hutchinson Bremen, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1031 Alabama Ave S, Bremen, GA

Raised in the small town of Dallas, Georgia, just 35 miles west of Atlanta, Hutchinson came by this new generation of three-chords-and-the-truth honestly-while other kids were obsessing over...