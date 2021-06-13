Coming soon: Bremen events
(BREMEN, GA) Bremen has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bremen:
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 PM
I’ll be bringing my folk/rock favorites to The Grill Downtown in Bremen Saturday June 12th 8-10pm!!! Hope to see you all there!!
Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:30 AM
Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 05:30 AM
Address: 1031 Alabama Ave S, Bremen, GA
Coffee Connections is not just a cup of coffee, it's an opportunity to meet other business professionals and community leaders, build new partnerships, make new friends, and exchange ideas in a...
Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:30 PM
Address: 1031 Alabama Ave S, Bremen, GA
Find tickets and information for Ricky Skaggs' concert at Mill Town Music Hall in Bremen, GA on Jul 10, 2021.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Address: 1031 Alabama Ave S, Bremen, GA
Time: 7:30 pm Cost: $52-$57 Mill Town Music Hall 1031 Alabama Avenue P.O. Box 426 Bremen, GA 30110 Phone: 770.537.6455 Fax: 770.537.1837
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Address: 1031 Alabama Ave S, Bremen, GA
Raised in the small town of Dallas, Georgia, just 35 miles west of Atlanta, Hutchinson came by this new generation of three-chords-and-the-truth honestly-while other kids were obsessing over...