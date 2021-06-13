Cancel
Kosciusko, MS

Live events Kosciusko — what’s coming up

Kosciusko Times
Kosciusko Times
 7 days ago

(KOSCIUSKO, MS) Kosciusko has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kosciusko:

Pastor's Anniversary Program

Weir, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Pastor's Anniversary Program is on Facebook. To connect with Pastor's Anniversary Program, join Facebook today.

Little Mountain Ride 2021

Kosciusko, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Little Mountain Ride 2021 101 North Natchez Street, Kosciusko, MS, USA - Little Mountain RideNatchez Trace Cycling and the Tour d'… - August 14, 2021

148th South Union Campmeeting

Ackerman, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 2441 S Union Rd, Ackerman, MS

Rev. Jerry Davis and South Union United Methodist Church invite you to the 148th Campmeeting at South Union Campground, 2441 South Union RD, Ackerman, MS. Our preacher this year will be Dr. Matt...

Heart O' Dixie Triathlon

Louisville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 11:30 AM

Address: 1290 Smyth Lake Rd, Louisville, MS

The Heart O' Dixie Triathlon is on Saturday July 24, 2021. It includes the following events: Heart O' Dixie Individual, Heart O' Dixie Relay Team Captain (creates team), and Heart O' Dixie Relay...

REZ RUN

Choctaw County, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Address: 150 Recreation Rd, Choctaw, MS

REZ RUN Choctaw Central High School, Recreation Road, Choctaw, MS, USA - This is the annual 10K, 5K, and 1-Mile Fun Run REZ… - July 17, 2021

Kosciusko, MS
ABOUT

With Kosciusko Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

