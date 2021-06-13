Events on the Lafayette calendar

(LAFAYETTE, TN) Live events are coming to Lafayette.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lafayette:

Hike - Winding Stairs Nature Trail and Park Lafayette, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Address: 655 Nature Trail Way,, Lafayette, TN

We will be visiting the Winding stairs in Lafayette. This is a small park and there are only 3+ miles of trails. This is a moderate hike, not because of distance, but because of rough terrain...

Thomas House Hotel Overnight Ghost Hunt Weekend Red Boiling Springs, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 520 E Main St, Red Boiling Springs, TN

Listed by CNN as the Number #2 Most Haunted Location in the United States Ever wanted to stay the night in a Haunted Hotel? Here is your chance to join the Ghost Hunt Weekends Crew at the...

A Christmas Marketplace Red Boiling Springs, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Address: 2258 Henson Rd, Red Boiling Springs, TN

A special shopping event at A Southern Marketplace held on November 19th & 20th, 2021 at Acres of Grace Farms. November 19th is a special pre-sale shopping date with limited tickets available...

Red Boiling Springs Nighttime Christmas Parade Red Boiling Springs, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Entry forms will be available on Nov. 1, 2021, at RBS City Hall. Visit www.vision2020inc.com or call 615-699-1919

37150 Community Center Meeting Red Boiling Springs, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 252 Main St, Red Boiling Springs, TN

We are currently working to create a community center in #RedBoilingSprings. If you would like to assist with this project in any way--sweat equity, resource partnership, and/or brain power we...