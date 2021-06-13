Cancel
Lafayette, TN

Events on the Lafayette calendar

Lafayette News Alert
Lafayette News Alert
 7 days ago

(LAFAYETTE, TN) Live events are coming to Lafayette.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lafayette:

Hike - Winding Stairs Nature Trail and Park

Lafayette, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Address: 655 Nature Trail Way,, Lafayette, TN

We will be visiting the Winding stairs in Lafayette. This is a small park and there are only 3+ miles of trails. This is a moderate hike, not because of distance, but because of rough terrain...

Thomas House Hotel Overnight Ghost Hunt Weekend

Red Boiling Springs, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 520 E Main St, Red Boiling Springs, TN

Listed by CNN as the Number #2 Most Haunted Location in the United States Ever wanted to stay the night in a Haunted Hotel? Here is your chance to join the Ghost Hunt Weekends Crew at the...

A Christmas Marketplace

Red Boiling Springs, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Address: 2258 Henson Rd, Red Boiling Springs, TN

A special shopping event at A Southern Marketplace held on November 19th & 20th, 2021 at Acres of Grace Farms. November 19th is a special pre-sale shopping date with limited tickets available...

Red Boiling Springs Nighttime Christmas Parade

Red Boiling Springs, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Entry forms will be available on Nov. 1, 2021, at RBS City Hall. Visit www.vision2020inc.com or call 615-699-1919

37150 Community Center Meeting

Red Boiling Springs, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 252 Main St, Red Boiling Springs, TN

We are currently working to create a community center in #RedBoilingSprings. If you would like to assist with this project in any way--sweat equity, resource partnership, and/or brain power we...

Lafayette, TN
With Lafayette News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

