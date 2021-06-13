Ketchikan calendar: What's coming up

(KETCHIKAN, AK) Ketchikan is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ketchikan:

~Watercolor Xtratuf Paint Night~ Ketchikan, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Address: 2417 Tongass Ave Suite 206, Ketchikan, AK

Come learn watercolor techniques and take home your very own work of art. Many different xtratuf options. $35 dollars a seat and all supplies provided. Pay in advance to claim your seat. Message...

Kayhi XC Grand Prix Ketchikan, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 10:00 PM

Address: Ward Lake Rd, Ketchikan, AK

This series of 5 trail races, held every Tuesday evening between June 29 and July 27, benefits Kayhi’s XC team. Come out to Ward Lake every week to get in a run and support our high school...

Race Around Revilla Ketchikan, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 AM

A 126 mile boat race around Revillagigedo Island! Human-powered, human-powered relay, wind-powered and power boat divisions. Sign up for updates at www.racearoundrevilla.com!

Wild Alaska Escape – Juneau to Ketchikan Ketchikan, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Cruise on the Lindblad Expeditions ship National Geographic Sea Lion: Wild Alaska Escape – Juneau to Ketchikan. Contact your Virtuoso Advisor for details on special amenities and exclusive benefits.

Thirsty Thursdays | Voyij & Buy Alaska Ketchikan, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 2000 Tongass Ave, Ketchikan, AK

The Commons Presents: Thirsty Thursdays! Join us every Thursday in Ketchikan for FREE business workshops for Small Business Owners, Solopreneurs, Entrepreneurs and people working from home. You...