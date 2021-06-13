Coming soon: Price events

(PRICE, UT) Live events are lining up on the Price calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Price:

Wild West Modified Tour Price, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 2800 Airport Rd, Price, UT

IMCA Modified, IMCA Stock Car, IMCA Northern SportMod, IMCA Hobby Stock, 305 Modified, Sport Stock, Bombers, IMCA Sport Compact

Mini, Little & Junior Miss Pageant Orientation Price, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 60 W 400 N, Price, UT

We are starting our search for our 2022 Mini, Little & Junior Miss Carbon County's! ? SIGNED CONTRACT & INFORMATION FORM is due by ORIENTATION! . *Pageant Day is August 27th, 2021!* . Contract ...

Worship Service Price, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 1630 N 1500 W, Price, UT

Worship, pray and learn with us. Bring the whole family. Nursery care, children and youth classes offered. All teachers have been properly vetted to ensure the safety of our children and youth.

Price Deseret Industries Donation Drop-Off Price, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 1161 East Main Street, Price, UT 84501

This Deseret Industries is accepting donations by appointment only. Sign up here or visit deseretindustries.org/reopen to learn more.

Finding Fitzgerald Book Signing during Greek Festival Price, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Up Close and Personal - memoir book tour. Finding Fitzgerald came to life because of John D. Fitzgerald's hometown of Price, Utah. We are going to walk to the landmarks, visit museums, join the...