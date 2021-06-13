Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Price, UT

Coming soon: Price events

Posted by 
Price News Flash
Price News Flash
 7 days ago

(PRICE, UT) Live events are lining up on the Price calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Price:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27J2Az_0aT45iZl00

Wild West Modified Tour

Price, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 2800 Airport Rd, Price, UT

IMCA Modified, IMCA Stock Car, IMCA Northern SportMod, IMCA Hobby Stock, 305 Modified, Sport Stock, Bombers, IMCA Sport Compact

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NxDam_0aT45iZl00

Mini, Little & Junior Miss Pageant Orientation

Price, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 60 W 400 N, Price, UT

We are starting our search for our 2022 Mini, Little & Junior Miss Carbon County's! ? SIGNED CONTRACT & INFORMATION FORM is due by ORIENTATION! . *Pageant Day is August 27th, 2021!* . Contract ...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1my9D7_0aT45iZl00

Worship Service

Price, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 1630 N 1500 W, Price, UT

Worship, pray and learn with us. Bring the whole family. Nursery care, children and youth classes offered. All teachers have been properly vetted to ensure the safety of our children and youth.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nYb8P_0aT45iZl00

Price Deseret Industries Donation Drop-Off

Price, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 1161 East Main Street, Price, UT 84501

This Deseret Industries is accepting donations by appointment only. Sign up here or visit deseretindustries.org/reopen to learn more.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FM5s5_0aT45iZl00

Finding Fitzgerald Book Signing during Greek Festival

Price, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Up Close and Personal - memoir book tour. Finding Fitzgerald came to life because of John D. Fitzgerald's hometown of Price, Utah. We are going to walk to the landmarks, visit museums, join the...

Learn More
Price News Flash

Price News Flash

Price, UT
6
Followers
15
Post
476
Views
ABOUT

With Price News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Price, UT
Local
Utah Business
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Children And Youth#Imca Hobby Stock#Modified#Bombers#Sun Jun#Ut Worship#This Deseret Industries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Price, UTPosted by
Price News Flash

Here’s the cheapest gas in Price Saturday

(PRICE, UT) According to Price gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.26 per gallon on gas. Maverik at 295 E. Main was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.03 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 121 N Carbonville Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.
Price, UTPosted by
Price News Flash

This is the cheapest gas in Price right now

(PRICE, UT) Gas prices vary across in the Price area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.19 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Maverik at 295 E. Main. Regular there was listed at $3.1 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.29 at Chevron at 121 N Carbonville Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.