Sullivan, MO

Live events Sullivan — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Sullivan Journal
Sullivan Journal
 7 days ago

(SULLIVAN, MO) Live events are lining up on the Sullivan calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sullivan:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K1WXi_0aT45hh200

2021 5K-den

Sullivan, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

This is our eighth annual 5K-den in memory of Kaden Keller who was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia at age 7 in 2009 and who passed away on 9/9/2014. All 5K-den proceeds will benefit...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LwPhK_0aT45hh200

9 Pin Tournament

Sullivan, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 AM

$25 entry fee Bowl 3 Games cut the field in half Bowl 1 more Game to determine winner Average 125 and below receive 3 strikes Average 126-145 receive 2 strikes Average 146-160 receive 1...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZExcD_0aT45hh200

Men’s Camping Trip

Bourbon, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Please see Buddy DeLong or a Men’s Team Member for more details or to reserve your spot by June 9!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lDdDM_0aT45hh200

Back at Rack

Bourbon, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

We are back at our friends at Rack Em Up in Bourbon MO. Come out and enjoy some live music with your favorite duo!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iA6ud_0aT45hh200

The DIPLOMATS Quartet

Sullivan, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1135 Hwy W, Sullivan, MO

For over forty years Mark Trammell has been blessed to sing Gospel Music. Something he says, “evolved from a dream to a life’s call; from just singing to ministry.” Many ...

Learn More
View All 1 Comments
Sullivan Journal

Sullivan Journal

Sullivan, MO
ABOUT

With Sullivan Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
