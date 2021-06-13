Live events Sullivan — what’s coming up

(SULLIVAN, MO) Live events are lining up on the Sullivan calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sullivan:

2021 5K-den Sullivan, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

This is our eighth annual 5K-den in memory of Kaden Keller who was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia at age 7 in 2009 and who passed away on 9/9/2014. All 5K-den proceeds will benefit...

9 Pin Tournament Sullivan, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 AM

$25 entry fee Bowl 3 Games cut the field in half Bowl 1 more Game to determine winner Average 125 and below receive 3 strikes Average 126-145 receive 2 strikes Average 146-160 receive 1...

Men’s Camping Trip Bourbon, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Please see Buddy DeLong or a Men’s Team Member for more details or to reserve your spot by June 9!

Back at Rack Bourbon, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

We are back at our friends at Rack Em Up in Bourbon MO. Come out and enjoy some live music with your favorite duo!

The DIPLOMATS Quartet Sullivan, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1135 Hwy W, Sullivan, MO

For over forty years Mark Trammell has been blessed to sing Gospel Music. Something he says, “evolved from a dream to a life’s call; from just singing to ministry.” Many ...