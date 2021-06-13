Cancel
Bassett, VA

Bassett calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Bassett Bulletin
Bassett Bulletin
 7 days ago

(BASSETT, VA) Bassett has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bassett:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0esYtS_0aT45goJ00

Summer Art Camp: Grades K-2

Martinsville, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 215 Starling Ave, Martinsville, VA

Get crafty at this week-long Art Camp for grades K–2. Complete art projects, take tours of the galleries and have socially-distanced fun. Campers will explore a variety of artistic techniques...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wL3nd_0aT45goJ00

Chatmoss Two-Man Invitational

Martinsville, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 550 Mt Olivet Rd, Martinsville, VA

Four-ball event run by Chatmoss Country Club, who also runs a well-known invitational stroke play event in April. Open division plus a senior division, flighted after day one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y9Rfx_0aT45goJ00

F.A.T.H.E.R.E.D

Martinsville, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Situations change, however principals remain the same. Men we have entered a new era in time, however the fact that we are sons and are suppose to live from victory will never change. The Giant...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GrdTC_0aT45goJ00

ValleyStar Virtual Golf Tournament - Forest Park

Martinsville, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 1821 Mulberry Rd, Martinsville, VA

Pay-to-play and support Children’s Miracle Network. We will donate to Carilion Children's in Roanoke, VA. About this event The ValleyStar RISE Foundation is raising fund to support our local...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LO1Dj_0aT45goJ00

VMA District 11 Meeting

Bassett, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 62 Spring Garden Ln, Bassett, VA

ALL MOOSE MEMBERS ARE WELCOME TO ATTEND - District 11 officers meetings start at 12:00 PM with the regular membership meeting to start at 1:00 PM.

Bassett Bulletin

Bassett Bulletin

Bassett, VA
16
Followers
15
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bassett Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

