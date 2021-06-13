Live events on the horizon in Claremont

(CLAREMONT, NH) Live events are coming to Claremont.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Claremont:

Kayaking Excursion 2 - Black River - June 19 - Claremont, NH 2021 Claremont, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 152 South St, Claremont, NH

Description Join us for a weekend paddle. Bring your family or come on your own as we explore the area! All kayaking levels/experiences are welcome! Kayaks, paddles and PFD's provided. Be sure to...

Weekend Gold Panning Trip to Vermont Weathersfield, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Weekend Gold Panning Camping Trip to Vermont Lets take a much deserved getaway trip and have some fun. Outside in the Vermont Wilderness! This is a TENT CAMPING TRIP! THERE ARE INDOOR SHOWERS...

Newport Wings & Wheels Car Show - Pre-Registration Newport, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 8 Airport Road, Newport, NH 03773

Newport Wings & Wheels Car Show (formerly known as the Sunapee Lions Club Car Show). To pick your class, please look at the drop-down menu.

Strawberry Festival - Norwegian Meatball Take-out Dinner Claremont, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 133 Old Church Rd, Claremont, NH 03743

A tradition for over 60 years. Enjoy homemade Norwegian meatballs from our secret recipe, and fresh strawberry shortcake with NH berries

Upper Valley Basketball Clinics Claremont, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 152 South St, Claremont, NH

Description This camp will be directed by Steve Condon. This one-week camp will feature instruction from current Stevens high school players and coaches. The daily schedule include drills for...