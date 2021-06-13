Live events Greenville — what’s coming up
(GREENVILLE, AL) Greenville has a full slate of live events coming up.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Greenville:
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM
Address: 343 New Bethel Church Rd, Highland Home, AL
Come join us as we Excavate the Truth!!! We're Unearthing the Truth about Jesus at Vacation Bible School 2021!!!!
Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM
Address: Greenville, AL
Come join us for our July rallycross event at the Butler County Fairgrounds in Allison, IA! We'll be using the 1/2 mile dirt oval and infield for the event. This allows for a very unique and fast...
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Address: 1672 Leon Tower Rd, Brantley, AL
The Dirty South Bike Rally will be held on Thursday, September 23rd – Sunday, September 26th, 2021 in Brantley, Alabama. This Brantley motorcycle event is held at Southern Ridge ATV Park . The...
Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM
Address: 737 Old Central Rd, Greenville, AL
Event in Greenville, AL by Regional Convocation of the Christian Chruch DOC AL-NW FL on Friday, June 25 2021
Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 PM
Address: 9646 Hank Williams Road, McKenzie, AL 36456
Many have been called & right after the Lord calls them to plunge forth they start to second guess if they are enough. Am I Worthy to move?