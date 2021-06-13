Live events Greenville — what’s coming up

(GREENVILLE, AL) Greenville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Greenville:

Vacation Bible School: Destination Dig Highland Home, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 343 New Bethel Church Rd, Highland Home, AL

Come join us as we Excavate the Truth!!! We're Unearthing the Truth about Jesus at Vacation Bible School 2021!!!!

IA Region July 2021 Rallycross at Butler Co Fair Greenville, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: Greenville, AL

Come join us for our July rallycross event at the Butler County Fairgrounds in Allison, IA! We'll be using the 1/2 mile dirt oval and infield for the event. This allows for a very unique and fast...

Dirty South Bike Rally Brantley, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 1672 Leon Tower Rd, Brantley, AL

The Dirty South Bike Rally will be held on Thursday, September 23rd – Sunday, September 26th, 2021 in Brantley, Alabama. This Brantley motorcycle event is held at Southern Ridge ATV Park . The...

Regional Convocation 3-Day Assembly Greenville, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 737 Old Central Rd, Greenville, AL

Event in Greenville, AL by Regional Convocation of the Christian Chruch DOC AL-NW FL on Friday, June 25 2021

Am I Enough: Worthy of the Call Mc Kenzie, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 9646 Hank Williams Road, McKenzie, AL 36456

Many have been called & right after the Lord calls them to plunge forth they start to second guess if they are enough. Am I Worthy to move?