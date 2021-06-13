Cancel
Hondo, TX

Hondo events calendar

Hondo Journal
Hondo Journal
 7 days ago

(HONDO, TX) Hondo is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hondo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NDmvj_0aT45dA800

Summer Camp (2 Day)

Castroville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 1212 Fiorella St, Castroville, TX

Join us for Summer Camp! Perfect for keeping the kiddos entertained on those hot, school-free days! We're excited to enjoy arts, crafts, games & more over the summer! Camp may be held inside and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Kt5m_0aT45dA800

The Spirited Republic

Castroville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: 402 Florence St, Castroville, TX

The Spirited Republic at Landmark Inn State Historic Site, 402 Florence St, Castroville, TX, US 78009, Castroville, United States on Sat Jul 10 2021 at 02:00 pm to 03:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aPCtD_0aT45dA800

Hondo, TX - Verbal and Physical Conflict Management Resolution

Hondo, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1006 16th St, Hondo, TX

Our culture is awash in violence and churches don’t get an exemption. Attacks can be motivated by hostility to faith, but most of the time churches are caught in the crossfire of a domestic...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hwbJ1_0aT45dA800

June AX Rd 4

Hondo, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 107 Co Rd 355, Hondo, TX

Friday night arenacross! $5 gate fee $15 for kids to race $25 for big bikes Classes: 50cc 65cc 85cc Open D Open C Open B Starts at 8pm!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35dZEb_0aT45dA800

Carhartts and Cocktails 2021

Hondo, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Dance event in Hondo, TX by Hondo Area Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, June 26 2021

Hondo Journal

Hondo Journal

Hondo, TX
ABOUT

With Hondo Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Hondo Journal

Hondo gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(HONDO, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Hondo area offering savings of $0.08 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, H-E-B at 609 19Th St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.61 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 1201 19Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.69.
Hondo Journal

Hondo gas at $2.67 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(HONDO, TX) According to Hondo gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.02 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 111 22Nd St. Regular there was listed at $2.67 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.69 at Shell at 1201 19Th St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.