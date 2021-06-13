Hondo events calendar

(HONDO, TX) Hondo is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hondo:

Summer Camp (2 Day) Castroville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 1212 Fiorella St, Castroville, TX

Join us for Summer Camp! Perfect for keeping the kiddos entertained on those hot, school-free days! We're excited to enjoy arts, crafts, games & more over the summer! Camp may be held inside and...

The Spirited Republic Castroville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: 402 Florence St, Castroville, TX

The Spirited Republic at Landmark Inn State Historic Site, 402 Florence St, Castroville, TX, US 78009, Castroville, United States on Sat Jul 10 2021 at 02:00 pm to 03:00 pm

Hondo, TX - Verbal and Physical Conflict Management Resolution Hondo, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1006 16th St, Hondo, TX

Our culture is awash in violence and churches don’t get an exemption. Attacks can be motivated by hostility to faith, but most of the time churches are caught in the crossfire of a domestic...

June AX Rd 4 Hondo, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 107 Co Rd 355, Hondo, TX

Friday night arenacross! $5 gate fee $15 for kids to race $25 for big bikes Classes: 50cc 65cc 85cc Open D Open C Open B Starts at 8pm!

Carhartts and Cocktails 2021 Hondo, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Dance event in Hondo, TX by Hondo Area Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, June 26 2021