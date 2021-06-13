Cancel
Franklin, VA

Franklin events coming up

Franklin Dispatch
Franklin Dispatch
 7 days ago

(FRANKLIN, VA) Franklin has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Franklin:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bbEAc_0aT45cHP00

Sedley Independence Day

Courtland, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Sedley Events will be hosting an Independence Day celebration on July 3rd! This year they will have a parade, car & truck show with motorcycle class, up to 100 vendors, a bounce house, a kids...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lLsFP_0aT45cHP00

PWH48 Im Revier des Steinkauzes

Boykins, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:30 PM

Address: Travenort, 23827 Wensin

Auf einer Wanderung von ca. 3,5 km Länge geht Arne Blohm-Sievers mit den Teilnehmenden auf die Suche nach dem Steinkauz.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JK7ut_0aT45cHP00

Franklin Cruise-In - June 16, 2021

Franklin, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 04:30 AM

We welcome you to "Cruise In" for this week's Franklin Cruise In event! Open to Antique Cars and Trucks, Street Rods, and Custom Bikes. Make sure to stop at Franklin's Market on Main, farmers...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cWBqX_0aT45cHP00

Ivor Community July 4th Celebration - July 4, 2021

Ivor, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Celebrate 4th of July in Ivor with live music, food trucks, and fireworks! Your kids will also enjoy laser tag, a petting zoo, water dunk game, inflatable obstacle course, and more! Check out Ivor...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J5Pxo_0aT45cHP00

Greater Vision

Gates, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 73 Reynoldson Rd, Gates, NC

Gospel Music's most-awarded Trio, Greater Vision performs more than 150 concerts every year, in the USA, Canada, and Europe.

ABOUT

With Franklin Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

