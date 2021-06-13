Franklin events coming up

(FRANKLIN, VA) Franklin has a full slate of live events coming up.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Franklin:

Sedley Independence Day Courtland, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Sedley Events will be hosting an Independence Day celebration on July 3rd! This year they will have a parade, car & truck show with motorcycle class, up to 100 vendors, a bounce house, a kids...

PWH48 Im Revier des Steinkauzes Boykins, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:30 PM

Address: Travenort, 23827 Wensin

Auf einer Wanderung von ca. 3,5 km Länge geht Arne Blohm-Sievers mit den Teilnehmenden auf die Suche nach dem Steinkauz.

Franklin Cruise-In - June 16, 2021 Franklin, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 04:30 AM

We welcome you to "Cruise In" for this week's Franklin Cruise In event! Open to Antique Cars and Trucks, Street Rods, and Custom Bikes. Make sure to stop at Franklin's Market on Main, farmers...

Ivor Community July 4th Celebration - July 4, 2021 Ivor, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Celebrate 4th of July in Ivor with live music, food trucks, and fireworks! Your kids will also enjoy laser tag, a petting zoo, water dunk game, inflatable obstacle course, and more! Check out Ivor...

Greater Vision Gates, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 73 Reynoldson Rd, Gates, NC

Gospel Music's most-awarded Trio, Greater Vision performs more than 150 concerts every year, in the USA, Canada, and Europe.