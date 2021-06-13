Live events Bishop — what’s coming up

(BISHOP, CA) Live events are lining up on the Bishop calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bishop:

Fly Fishing Film Tour 2021 Bishop, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:30 AM

Address: 1234 Sierra St, Bishop, CA

We are so excited for the return of the Fly Fishing Film Tour to the Eastern Sierra! This year in the spirit of outdoor fun and reconnecting with our neighbors, we’ll be enjoying the film at the...

Fall Colors Car Show Bishop, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 1234 Sierra St, Bishop, CA

The Fall Colors Cruise and Car Show is a fun event for any car lover! Folks bring their classic cars from all over so they can cruise the Eastern Sierra in style during the fall season. The colors...

EASTERN SIERRA TRI-COUNTY FAIR Bishop, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 1234 Sierra St, Bishop, CA

Labor Day Weekend: The Eastern Sierra Tri-County Fair is guaranteed to be the BEST FOUR DAYS OF SUMMER. It’s a time to showcase and celebrate the talents and achievements of our local communities...

Playhouse 395 Nunsense Musical Bishop, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 1234 Sierra St, Bishop, CA

Raise the curtain! Playhouse 395 will return to the stage with the musical comedy, Nunsense, opening June 13 for a six-performance run at Tri-County Fairgrounds, Bishop. Showtime is 7:00 p.m. on...

Millpond Music Festival Bishop, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 230 Sawmill Rd, Bishop, CA

A main stage and a workshop tent, located in a beautiful county park at the east edge of the Sierra Nevada range, featuring nationally known performers, beginning late Friday afternoon and...