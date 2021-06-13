Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bishop, CA

Live events Bishop — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Bishop Dispatch
Bishop Dispatch
 7 days ago

(BISHOP, CA) Live events are lining up on the Bishop calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bishop:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xlylR_0aT45bOg00

Fly Fishing Film Tour 2021

Bishop, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:30 AM

Address: 1234 Sierra St, Bishop, CA

We are so excited for the return of the Fly Fishing Film Tour to the Eastern Sierra! This year in the spirit of outdoor fun and reconnecting with our neighbors, we’ll be enjoying the film at the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wMVHj_0aT45bOg00

Fall Colors Car Show

Bishop, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 1234 Sierra St, Bishop, CA

The Fall Colors Cruise and Car Show is a fun event for any car lover! Folks bring their classic cars from all over so they can cruise the Eastern Sierra in style during the fall season. The colors...

Learn More

EASTERN SIERRA TRI-COUNTY FAIR

Bishop, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 1234 Sierra St, Bishop, CA

Labor Day Weekend: The Eastern Sierra Tri-County Fair is guaranteed to be the BEST FOUR DAYS OF SUMMER. It’s a time to showcase and celebrate the talents and achievements of our local communities...

Learn More

Playhouse 395 Nunsense Musical

Bishop, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 1234 Sierra St, Bishop, CA

Raise the curtain! Playhouse 395 will return to the stage with the musical comedy, Nunsense, opening June 13 for a six-performance run at Tri-County Fairgrounds, Bishop. Showtime is 7:00 p.m. on...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bycHY_0aT45bOg00

Millpond Music Festival

Bishop, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 230 Sawmill Rd, Bishop, CA

A main stage and a workshop tent, located in a beautiful county park at the east edge of the Sierra Nevada range, featuring nationally known performers, beginning late Friday afternoon and...

Learn More
Bishop Dispatch

Bishop Dispatch

Bishop, CA
6
Followers
17
Post
452
Views
ABOUT

With Bishop Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bishop, CA
Local
California Government
Bishop, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sierra Nevada#Labor Day Weekend#Live Events#Sierra St Bishop#The Eastern Sierra#Sun Oct 10#Sun Jun#Showtime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related