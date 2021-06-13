Events on the Fort Mohave calendar

(FORT MOHAVE, AZ) Live events are lining up on the Fort Mohave calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fort Mohave:

Girls Night Out The Show at CoVeu Drinkery & Eatery (Bullhead City, AZ) Bullhead City, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Address: 2247 Clearwater Drive, Bullhead City, AZ 86442

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Bullhead ! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+

Psychic Connection Bullhead City, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 10:30 AM

Address: 859 Hancock Rd, Bullhead City, AZ

Infinite Prosperities invites you to join our ongoing Psychic Connection workshop! Delve into the potency of your very own natural psychic and empathetic gifts. As energetic light beings, we all...

Seeking Sanctuary ~ Self-Care Sunday Bullhead City, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 859 Hancock Rd, Bullhead City, AZ

So many of you have expressed the need for a Sacred Space to do your much needed self-care routines. Infinite Prosperities & Majik Mystic heard you, and would like to extend our space to those in...

Bearizona Day trip by motorcoach Bullhead City, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 2735 Silver Creek Road, Bullhead City, AZ 86442

Cool off and explore a wild animal park in Williams, Ariz.

Worship Service at 10:30 AM (AZ time) Fort Mohave, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:30 AM

Address: 5360 Calle Valle Vista, Fort Mohave, AZ 86426

Join us in person or online for worship service at 10:30 AM (AZ time). Past services can be viewed on our Facebook page or YouTube channel.