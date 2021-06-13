Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Slippery Rock, PA

What’s up Slippery Rock: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Slippery Rock Today
Slippery Rock Today
 7 days ago

(SLIPPERY ROCK, PA) Slippery Rock is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Slippery Rock:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JGfW9_0aT45Za600

Healing Service

Slippery Rock, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Healing Service at 886 New Castle Rd, Slippery Rock, PA 16057-4228, United States on Sat Jun 26 2021 at 06:30 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZhfXj_0aT45Za600

Graduate Recognition and Farewell Luncheon

Slippery Rock, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:30 AM

Please join us in recognizing our 2021 graduates. Additionally, we will be enjoying a luncheon after the service. Come and wish our graduates well, and bless Pastor Dan for his years of service in...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UVg9u_0aT45Za600

Eclectic Acoustics Live at North Country Brewing - Slippery Rock, PA

Slippery Rock, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 141 S Main St, Slippery Rock, PA

Eclectic Acoustics debuts at North Country Brewing in Slippery Rock, PA! Eclectic Acoustics plays a wide variety of your favorite acoustic rock songs from the '70s through today. From CCR to Bon...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r2T9b_0aT45Za600

The Band Jam

Slippery Rock, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Information about The Band Jam Grass Roots Music Festival held in July at Cooper's Lake Campground in Slippery Rock, PA, made possible by LeMatt Productions, Shady Lady Productions, and The Rock...

Learn More

Slam Band And Sam @ North Country Brewing

Slippery Rock, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Slam Band And Sam return to North Country Brew Pub for an evening of rock, funk, jazz, and heady brews.

Learn More
Slippery Rock Today

Slippery Rock Today

Slippery Rock, PA
4
Followers
17
Post
260
Views
ABOUT

With Slippery Rock Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Slippery Rock, PA
Slippery Rock, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Rock#Local Events#Acoustic Rock#Sun Jun#Pa Eclectic Acoustics#Ccr#Lematt Productions#Shady Lady Productions#North Country Brew Pub
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Slippery Rock, PAPosted by
Slippery Rock Today

Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

(SLIPPERY ROCK, PA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Slippery Rock. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!