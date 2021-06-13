Cancel
Moulton, AL

Coming soon: Moulton events

Posted by 
Moulton Voice
 7 days ago

(MOULTON, AL) Moulton is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Moulton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rI6ZD_0aT45YhN00

VBS

Moulton, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 4334 Co Rd 434, Moulton, AL

VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL, 2021, BEGINNING NEXT SUNDAY, JUNE 13! FOCUS ON THE FAMILY is our theme. Studying the Bible accounts of Adam/Eve; Aquilla/Priscilla; Zechariah/Elizabeth; Ruth/Boaz; and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kJLuk_0aT45YhN00

Mental Health Matters: Limiting the Impact of Depression, Anxiety, PTSD

Decatur, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 04:15 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 05:45 PM

Address: 2418 Danville Road, Suite C, Decatur, AL 35603

Mental Health Matters: Unraveling the Hidden Causes of Anxiety, Depression and PTSD

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44sxMs_0aT45YhN00

Stiff Day 1st Annual National Car &Bike Show

Decatur, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 3030 Modaus Road Southwest, Decatur, AL 35603

Best Taste N Town Restaurant & The Stiff Foundation Presents: 1st Annual National Stiff Day Car & Bike Show This event will take place on t

Vacation Bible School

Moulton, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 4334 Co Rd 434, Moulton, AL

"Focus on the Family" is the theme of VBS 2021! We'll be studying great accounts of Bible families like Aquila & Priscilla, Mary & Joseph, Zechariah & Elizabeth, Ruth & Boaz, and Adam & Eve as...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q69AX_0aT45YhN00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Decatur, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Decatur, AL 35601

Single and Ready to Mingle? Make yourself known for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! See You There!

Moulton Voice

Moulton, AL
7
Followers
13
Post
277
Views
ABOUT

With Moulton Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

