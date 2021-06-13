Cancel
Carthage, TX

Live events Carthage — what's coming up

Carthage Voice
 7 days ago

(CARTHAGE, TX) Carthage is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Carthage:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sZ719_0aT45Xoe00

Out Of This World Glow Night

Carthage, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 2203 W Panola St, Carthage, TX

Out Of This World Glow Night at The Rolling Rhino Skating Rink LLC, 2203 W Panola St, Carthage, United States on Sat Jun 26 2021 at 07:00 pm to 10:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xEO4v_0aT45Xoe00

Linda Davis

Carthage, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 310 W Panola St, Carthage, TX

Linda will be performing during this induction ceremony and concert.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OIJAm_0aT45Xoe00

Fit Kids Camp

Carthage, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 1109 W Panola St, Carthage, TX

Fit Kids will take place June 22-24 in Carthage from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Ages 6-10. Visit bit.ly/PanolaSummerCamps for more information and to access the registration form.

Camp Broadway

Carthage, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 1109 W Panola St, Carthage, TX

Camp Broadway will take place June 28-July 2 in Carthage from 9:00 a.m. to noon. Ages 7-14. Visit bit.ly/PanolaSummerCamps for more information and to access the registration form.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Xjtd_0aT45Xoe00

Riding on Faith Playday Series

Tatum, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 9162 TX-43, Tatum, TX

Riding on Faith Playday Series 2 Chronicles 20:21 March 28th April 11th May 23rd June 13th Starts at 1 PM Free event Concessions available Contact Eudale Trowbridge 903.812.9008 Spring Trowbridge...

ABOUT

With Carthage Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

