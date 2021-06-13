Cancel
Norwich, NY

Norwich events coming up

Norwich News Alert
Norwich News Alert
 7 days ago

(NORWICH, NY) Norwich has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Norwich area:



Grit N Grace at Private Event - Lizzie's Campground

South New Berlin, NY

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 1741 County Hwy 18, South New Berlin, NY

Grit N Grace at Private Event - Lizzie's Campground at Lizzie's Campground Corporation, 1741 County Hwy 18, South New Berlin, NY 13843, New Berlin, United States on Sat Jul 10 2021 at 06:00 pm to...



Chenango Blues Fest

Norwich, NY

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 168 E Main St, Norwich, NY

The Chenango Blues Festival is a family‑friendly event held each August in beautiful central New York. In addition to award‑winning blues acts the festival also features... Arts & Craft Vendors...



Colorscape Chenango Arts Festival

Norwich, NY

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Colorscape Chenango Arts Festival is a free outdoor festival that draws 10-12,000 people to East and West Parks of downtown Norwich, NY, each year on the weekend after Labor Day, with its juried...

2021 Chenango County Fair

Norwich, NY

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 168 E Main St, Norwich, NY

2021 Pre-Fair Guide: 2021_Pre-Fair_Guide.pdf Chenango County Fair 4-H Theme:Show your 4-H pride and decorate your livestock or club booth area using this year’s theme,"4-H TODAY. 4-EVER...

Shemekia Copeland

Norwich, NY

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:45 PM

Address: 168 E Main St, Norwich, NY

With a recording career that began in 1998 at age 18, award-winning vocalist Shemekia Copeland has grown to become one of the most talented and passionately candid artist...

Norwich, NY
ABOUT

With Norwich News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

