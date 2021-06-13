Norwich events coming up

(NORWICH, NY) Norwich has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Norwich area:

Grit N Grace at Private Event - Lizzie's Campground South New Berlin, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 1741 County Hwy 18, South New Berlin, NY

Chenango Blues Fest Norwich, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 168 E Main St, Norwich, NY

The Chenango Blues Festival is a family‑friendly event held each August in beautiful central New York. In addition to award‑winning blues acts the festival also features... Arts & Craft Vendors...

Colorscape Chenango Arts Festival Norwich, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Colorscape Chenango Arts Festival is a free outdoor festival that draws 10-12,000 people to East and West Parks of downtown Norwich, NY, each year on the weekend after Labor Day, with its juried...

2021 Chenango County Fair Norwich, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 168 E Main St, Norwich, NY

2021 Pre-Fair Guide: 2021_Pre-Fair_Guide.pdf Chenango County Fair 4-H Theme:Show your 4-H pride and decorate your livestock or club booth area using this year’s theme,"4-H TODAY. 4-EVER...

Shemekia Copeland Norwich, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:45 PM

Address: 168 E Main St, Norwich, NY

With a recording career that began in 1998 at age 18, award-winning vocalist Shemekia Copeland has grown to become one of the most talented and passionately candid artist...