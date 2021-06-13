Harrisonville calendar: Events coming up

(HARRISONVILLE, MO) Live events are lining up on the Harrisonville calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Harrisonville area:

Brian Jones Live at Red Barn Ranch in Harrisonville MO Harrisonville, MO

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 23111 S Jefferson Pkwy, Harrisonville, MO

Will be jamming out on SUN June 27th 2021 at Red Barn Ranch in Harrisonville MO. Come hang out w/ me during the Sunflower Festival weekend while I play some of your favorites , guaranteed to...

Bless KC Food Collection Event Harrisonville, MO

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Address: 1311 Sanders St, Harrisonville, MO

Food insecurity continues to impact 1 in 7 families over the Kansas City area. Many families are searching for hope and you can help provide some during 2021. Throughout the year Life 88.5 is...

Trap Shoot Harrisonville, MO

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 23424 S Jefferson Pkwy, Harrisonville, MO

Join Harrisonville Rotary for our annual Trap Shoot! Come shoot trap, have dinner, and enjoy the evening with us!

FIRST RESPONDER NIGHT at Little Dixie Family Mud Run Harrisonville, MO

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 27225 S Kauffman Rd, Harrisonville, MO

Ladies and Gentlemen the American Legion will be doing a 50/50 Raffle! We would love to see everyone, come see us at our table and if your a Veteran come talk us about joining. Lots of great...

Farmers & Artists Market Day Harrisonville, MO

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Shopping event by Harrisonville Farmers & Artists Market on Saturday, June 26 2021