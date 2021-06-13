Cancel
Harrisonville, MO

Harrisonville calendar: Events coming up

Harrisonville Dispatch
 7 days ago

(HARRISONVILLE, MO) Live events are lining up on the Harrisonville calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Harrisonville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YhySz_0aT45V3C00

Brian Jones Live at Red Barn Ranch in Harrisonville MO

Harrisonville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 23111 S Jefferson Pkwy, Harrisonville, MO

Will be jamming out on SUN June 27th 2021 at Red Barn Ranch in Harrisonville MO. Come hang out w/ me during the Sunflower Festival weekend while I play some of your favorites , guaranteed to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cvk2G_0aT45V3C00

Bless KC Food Collection Event

Harrisonville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Address: 1311 Sanders St, Harrisonville, MO

Food insecurity continues to impact 1 in 7 families over the Kansas City area. Many families are searching for hope and you can help provide some during 2021. Throughout the year Life 88.5 is...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00nCVc_0aT45V3C00

Trap Shoot

Harrisonville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 23424 S Jefferson Pkwy, Harrisonville, MO

Join Harrisonville Rotary for our annual Trap Shoot! Come shoot trap, have dinner, and enjoy the evening with us!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hC0Ve_0aT45V3C00

FIRST RESPONDER NIGHT at Little Dixie Family Mud Run

Harrisonville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 27225 S Kauffman Rd, Harrisonville, MO

Ladies and Gentlemen the American Legion will be doing a 50/50 Raffle! We would love to see everyone, come see us at our table and if your a Veteran come talk us about joining. Lots of great...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hHX40_0aT45V3C00

Farmers & Artists Market Day

Harrisonville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Shopping event by Harrisonville Farmers & Artists Market on Saturday, June 26 2021

Harrisonville, MO
Harrisonville, MOPosted by
Harrisonville Dispatch

Saturday sun alert in Harrisonville — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(HARRISONVILLE, MO) The forecast is calling for sun today in Harrisonville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!