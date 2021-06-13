Live events Portage — what’s coming up

(PORTAGE, WI) Live events are coming to Portage.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Portage:

Family Heirloom Workshop at Agency House Portage, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Address: 1490 Agency House Rd, Portage, WI

In 2021, the Agency House is exploring the ways in which history is passed down through time. The stories of your own family are a big part of that! Learn the best practices of preservation to...

Derek Buckley Portage, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 215 W Collins St, Portage, WI

Grab your lawn chair or blanket and come enjoy Concerts at the Portage Wednesday evening concert series.

On-Line collectables Auction Jewelry, Antique toys, Machine Shop Items Portage, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 03:00 AM

View photos, items for sale, dates and address for this online auction in Portage, WI. Online bidding closes on Tue. Jun 15, 2021 at 5:00PM US/Central. Sale conducted by Bennett & Roelofs Estate...

Concert in the Park with - Mollie B Portage, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 05:30 PM

Address: 800 W Conant St, Portage, WI

Join us at Pauquette Park at the new Beasley Pavilion to enjoy some live music this summer. All concerts will be free to attend. Donations are welcome and

FWSQ Virtual Tamarack Trot 5k Portage, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 1824 WI-33, Portage, WI

The FWSQ Virtual Tamarack Trot 5k is on Saturday August 21, 2021 to Friday September 3, 2021. It includes the following events: FWSQ Tamarack Trot 5k - No Swag, FWSQ Tamarack Trot 5k - Shirt Only...