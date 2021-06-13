Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pleasanton, TX

Pleasanton events coming up

Posted by 
Pleasanton News Watch
Pleasanton News Watch
 7 days ago

(PLEASANTON, TX) Live events are coming to Pleasanton.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Pleasanton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b124D_0aT45SP100

Ram Herrera

Somerset, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 PM

2021-06-12 June, 7:00 PM AM - k street 19588 - somerset - us - Ram Herrera featuring The Tovar Band ...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MukMS_0aT45SP100

Free Stop the Bleed Training

Pleasanton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 115 N Main St, Pleasanton, TX

Con10gency is excited to work with the 100 Club of San Antonio, San Antonio PD, and STW Contact Control to offer this lifesaving class! This tactical first aid training is offered free of charge...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nNRRv_0aT45SP100

BÄR - K3 - Villingen

Leming, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: Kalkofenstraße 3a, 78050 Villingen-Schwenningen

BÄR ist ein Abenteurer. Von Kopf bis Fuß. Mit seinem Projekt #MAGICTEA kreiert der Artpop Adventurer einen ganz neuen Kosmos

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bu8cp_0aT45SP100

San Antonio Royal Steppaz 1st Annual Campout Trailride

Elmendorf, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 23551 Mathis Road, Elmendorf, TX 78112

Come Out & Vibe With The Royal Steppaz! All Ages Are Welcome! Let's Campout & Have Fun! This Is One Event That You Don't Want To Miss!

Learn More

Tactical Emergency Casualty Care (TECC)

Pleasanton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 115 N Main St, Pleasanton, TX

Con10gency is excited to work with the 100 Club of San Antonio, San Antonio PD, and STW Contact Control to offer this lifesaving class! This tactical first aid training is offered free of charge...

Learn More
Pleasanton News Watch

Pleasanton News Watch

Pleasanton, TX
12
Followers
16
Post
550
Views
ABOUT

With Pleasanton News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Somerset, TX
Pleasanton, TX
Government
City
Pleasanton, TX
City
Elmendorf, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun Jun#Club Of San Antonio#Stw Contact Control#B R#Mit Seinem Projekt#Magictea#Einen Ganz Neuen Kosmos#78112 Come Out Vibe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Iran's Raisi says foreign policy won't be limited by nuclear deal

DUBAI, June 21 (Reuters) - President-elect Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday Iran's foreign policy will not be limited by its 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers, holding his first news conference since winning Friday's election. Raisi, 60, a hardliner and strident critic of the West, will take over from pragmatist...
SportsABC News

Tokyo Olympics to allow local fans — but with strict limits

TOKYO -- A sharply limited number of fans will be allowed to attend the Tokyo Olympics, organizers announced Monday as they tried to save some of the spirit of the Games where even cheering has been banned. Organizers set a limit of 50% capacity — up to a maximum of...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Big U.S. retailers line up deals to take on Amazon Prime Day frenzy

June 21 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) will face challenges from big retailers during its annual Prime Day promotion, as more merchants piggyback on the multibillion-dollar online sales event. Target Corp (TGT.N), Walmart Inc (WMT.N), Bed, Bath & Beyond (BBBY.O), Macy's Inc (M.N) and Kohl's Inc (KSS.N) are some top...
GolfPosted by
CBS News

Jon Rahm wins U.S. Open, his first major championship

Two career-changing putts for Jon Rahm brought two trophies Sunday. He cradled his 3-month-old son, Kepa, as he walked off the 18th green at Torrey Pines on Father's Day. And then he collected the silver U.S. Open trophy after a performance filled with passion and absent of blunders that wiped out everyone else.
Oregon StatePosted by
NBC News

Suspect wanted for three killings in Oregon arrested in Wisconsin

A suspect wanted for a fatal shooting and other violent crimes in Oregon that left three people dead, including his father, turned himself to police in Wisconsin on Sunday, authorities said. Oen Evan Nicholson, 30, faces multiple counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder and other charges after an outburst of...