Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alexander, AR

Live events on the horizon in Alexander

Posted by 
Alexander Today
Alexander Today
 7 days ago

(ALEXANDER, AR) Live events are lining up on the Alexander calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Alexander:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pliyX_0aT45RWI00

September STS

Bryant, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 100 Hill Rd, Bryant, AR 72022

With such AMAZING teams growing out of Arkansas, the leadership here came together to make our own STS!! Come learn and grow with us!

Learn More

July STS

Bryant, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Address: 100 Hill Rd, Bryant, AR 72022

With such AMAZING teams growing out of Arkansas, the leadership here came together to make our own STS!! Come learn and grow with us!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3epliD_0aT45RWI00

Wings Over Bryant

Bryant, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 1100 Hill Farm Rd, Bryant, AR

The Arkansas Heart Hospital Wings Over Bryant Airshow presented by Arvest Bank will be Father’s Day weekend June 19th, 2021 at the Saline County Regional

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GYaTo_0aT45RWI00

PMI-RMP Classroom Training in Little Rock, AR

Alexander, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Key Features: 3 days classroom training 30 PDUs on completion of 3 days of classroom training 100% Money Back Guarantee* Group discussions facilitated through classroom training Downloadable...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TJs6P_0aT45RWI00

6th Annual T Wood Four-Ball

Bryant, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 4300 Hurricane Dr, Bryant, AR

Welcome to the 6th Annual T Wood Four-Ball! New Changes for 2021: -Players Dinner Thursday Night -Player and Guest Dinner Friday Night -Registration and Match 1 begin Friday morning -Practice...

Learn More
Alexander Today

Alexander Today

Alexander, AR
0
Followers
15
Post
253
Views
ABOUT

With Alexander Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bryant, AR
Local
Arkansas Entertainment
City
Alexander, AR
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Arvest Bank#Sun Jun#Ar Welcome
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Iran's Raisi says foreign policy won't be limited by nuclear deal

DUBAI, June 21 (Reuters) - President-elect Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday Iran's foreign policy will not be limited by its 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers, holding his first news conference since winning Friday's election. Raisi, 60, a hardliner and strident critic of the West, will take over from pragmatist...
SportsABC News

Tokyo Olympics to allow local fans — but with strict limits

TOKYO -- A sharply limited number of fans will be allowed to attend the Tokyo Olympics, organizers announced Monday as they tried to save some of the spirit of the Games where even cheering has been banned. Organizers set a limit of 50% capacity — up to a maximum of...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Big U.S. retailers line up deals to take on Amazon Prime Day frenzy

June 21 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) will face challenges from big retailers during its annual Prime Day promotion, as more merchants piggyback on the multibillion-dollar online sales event. Target Corp (TGT.N), Walmart Inc (WMT.N), Bed, Bath & Beyond (BBBY.O), Macy's Inc (M.N) and Kohl's Inc (KSS.N) are some top...
GolfPosted by
CBS News

Jon Rahm wins U.S. Open, his first major championship

Two career-changing putts for Jon Rahm brought two trophies Sunday. He cradled his 3-month-old son, Kepa, as he walked off the 18th green at Torrey Pines on Father's Day. And then he collected the silver U.S. Open trophy after a performance filled with passion and absent of blunders that wiped out everyone else.
Oregon StatePosted by
NBC News

Suspect wanted for three killings in Oregon arrested in Wisconsin

A suspect wanted for a fatal shooting and other violent crimes in Oregon that left three people dead, including his father, turned himself to police in Wisconsin on Sunday, authorities said. Oen Evan Nicholson, 30, faces multiple counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder and other charges after an outburst of...