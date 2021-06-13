Cancel
Elk City, OK

Coming soon: Elk City events

Elk City Digest
Elk City Digest
 7 days ago

(ELK CITY, OK) Live events are coming to Elk City.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Elk City:

Main Street Halloween on Main

Sayre, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 117 N 4th St, Sayre, OK

Halloween Evening. Downtown businesses hand out candy to children, costume contest, vendors, and games on Main.

Nikki & Kody w/ Tyler Russell @ Pit Stop

Elk City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 2500 S Main St, Elk City, OK

Event in Elk City, OK by Nikki & Kody on Saturday, August 21 2021

Annual PRCA Rodeo of Champions

Elk City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 3000 W 3rd St, Elk City, OK

Annual PRCA event that includes calf roping, steer wrestling, bareback bronc riding, saddle bronc riding, bull riding and barrel racing. Also will feature Wrangler bull fights and a downtown...

VBS 2021

Elk City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 1600 W Country Club Blvd, Elk City, OK

Religion event in Elk City, OK by First Kids on Sunday, July 11 2021

BEGINNERS' BLACKSMITH WORKSHOP

Elk City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Address: 2117 W 3rd St, Elk City, OK

To be held at the Route 66 Museum Blacksmith Shop in Elk City, OK. The class size will be limited to 10 people so if you are interested secure your place in the class as soon as possible by...

Elk City, OK
ABOUT

With Elk City Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

