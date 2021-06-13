Cheboygan events coming soon

(CHEBOYGAN, MI) Live events are coming to Cheboygan.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Cheboygan:

Devyn Mitchell Cheboygan, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 250 N Huron St, Cheboygan, MI

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qiXui0sPZ8Y Devyn Mitchell is a Folk/Americana singer-songwriter from Michigan. She has had a passion for music and all things creative for as long as she can...

Independence Day Parade Cheboygan, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Come downtown, support local businesses, and celebrate Independence Day in Cheboygan! Pick up a parade application at City Hall or email kduczkowski@cheboygan.org.

Glenn Miller Orchestra-Cheboygan Opera House Cheboygan, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 06:30 PM

Address: 403 N Huron St, Cheboygan, MI

Glenn Miller Orchestra-Cheboygan Opera House at Cheboygan Opera House, 403 N. Huron, Cheboygan, United States on Mon Jul 26 2021 at 07:30 pm to 09:30 pm

Live Acoustic Music - Nauti Inn Barstro Cheboygan, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 330 N Main St, Cheboygan, MI

Acoustic Tuesday ~ Nate King & Brian Lange at The Nauti Inn Barstro, Carp Lake, United States on Tue Jul 13 2021 at 06:30 pm to 09:30 pm

Memorial service Cheboygan, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 302 S Huron St, Cheboygan, MI

Find the obituary of Shirley Smith (1923 - 2021) from Cheboygan, MI. Leave your condolences to the family on this memorial page or send flowers to show you care.