Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cheboygan, MI

Cheboygan events coming soon

Posted by 
Cheboygan Dispatch
Cheboygan Dispatch
 7 days ago

(CHEBOYGAN, MI) Live events are coming to Cheboygan.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Cheboygan:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uZNvn_0aT45Pkq00

Devyn Mitchell

Cheboygan, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 250 N Huron St, Cheboygan, MI

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qiXui0sPZ8Y Devyn Mitchell is a Folk/Americana singer-songwriter from Michigan. She has had a passion for music and all things creative for as long as she can...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u3DAQ_0aT45Pkq00

Independence Day Parade

Cheboygan, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Come downtown, support local businesses, and celebrate Independence Day in Cheboygan! Pick up a parade application at City Hall or email kduczkowski@cheboygan.org.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U2kq1_0aT45Pkq00

Glenn Miller Orchestra-Cheboygan Opera House

Cheboygan, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 06:30 PM

Address: 403 N Huron St, Cheboygan, MI

Glenn Miller Orchestra-Cheboygan Opera House at Cheboygan Opera House, 403 N. Huron, Cheboygan, United States on Mon Jul 26 2021 at 07:30 pm to 09:30 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PtmzO_0aT45Pkq00

Live Acoustic Music - Nauti Inn Barstro

Cheboygan, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 330 N Main St, Cheboygan, MI

Acoustic Tuesday ~ Nate King & Brian Lange at The Nauti Inn Barstro, Carp Lake, United States on Tue Jul 13 2021 at 06:30 pm to 09:30 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xH1Kd_0aT45Pkq00

Memorial service

Cheboygan, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 302 S Huron St, Cheboygan, MI

Find the obituary of Shirley Smith (1923 - 2021) from Cheboygan, MI. Leave your condolences to the family on this memorial page or send flowers to show you care.

Learn More
Cheboygan Dispatch

Cheboygan Dispatch

Cheboygan, MI
2
Followers
18
Post
528
Views
ABOUT

With Cheboygan Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carp Lake, MI
State
Michigan State
Cheboygan, MI
Government
City
Lake, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Michigan State
Michigan Obituaries
City
Cheboygan, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Glenn Miller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day#Obituary#Live Events#Folk Americana#Mi Acoustic#The Nauti Inn Barstro
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Obituaries
Related