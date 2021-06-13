Cancel
Cheraw, SC

Live events coming up in Cheraw

Cheraw Digest
Cheraw Digest
 7 days ago

(CHERAW, SC) Cheraw has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Cheraw area:

HOLLA! Reading Room

Morven, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 229 Main St, Morven, NC

HOLLA! Reading Room at the HOLLA! Center in Morven is open every Saturday from 9:00 am till Noon for grades K-8th. For more information contact HOLLA! at 704-851-3144.

SWAMP THANGZ - Mud Run

Chesterfield, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Address: 857 Croft Jones Rd, Chesterfield, SC

Join the YMCA of the Upper Pee Dee and Club MX at the first Swamp Thangz Mud Run on June 19th as teams race for the best finish time over obstacles and through mud pits. Music, food, kids...

B-Day Brunch & Shoppe

Cheraw, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 315 Chesterfield Hwy, Cheraw, SC 29520

Join us in celebrating the birthday of Dontrell Enzokhule (Ratliff) and Juneteenth with a pop up shop with Black Businesses.

Clays for a Cause

Society Hill, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 1217 Moree Rd, Society Hill, SC

Join us for 2nd Annual Clay's for a Cause Tournament at Moree's Sportsman's Preserve: the Pee Dee's newly renovated premier Sporting Clay Course. This fundraiser will support the mission and...

Chesterfield Church of God- Chesterfield, SC

Chesterfield, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Chesterfield Church of God- Chesterfield, SC is on Facebook. To connect with Chesterfield Church of God- Chesterfield, SC, join Facebook today.

Cheraw, SC
With Cheraw Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

