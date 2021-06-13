Kewanee events coming soon

(KEWANEE, IL) Live events are coming to Kewanee.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Kewanee area:

Kids Camp IN Kewanee, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 107 N Main St, Kewanee, IL

Kids Camp IN! Kindergarten -5th grade indoor camping, lunch and games!

Wayne Hancock/Craig Gerdes | Levitt AMP Galva Music Series Galva, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:30 PM

FREE, all-ages fun at Wiley Park! Bring your lawn chairs/blankets. Food vendors will be on-site. 6:00 - 7:00pm Craig Gerdes 7:00 - 8:00pm Wayne Hancock *See Band Bio & Links Below Preventing the...

Rocking Kewanee with 3 On The Tree Kewanee, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Come rock with us right next to the Station Restaurant in Kewanee Illinois!

Run Your Ice Off – Hardcore 5K Kewanee, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Run Your Ice Off - Hardcore 5K event registration links, date, distance and location.

Get Connected (at 10:15 AND noon) Kewanee, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:15 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:30 AM

Address: 107 N Main St, Kewanee, IL

Get Connected (at 10:15 AND noon) at Hill Church, 107 N Main St, Kewanee, IL, US 61443, Kewanee, United States on Sun Jun 13 2021 at 10:15 am to 12:30 pm