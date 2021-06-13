Cancel
Kewanee, IL

Kewanee events coming soon

Kewanee News Alert
 7 days ago

(KEWANEE, IL) Live events are coming to Kewanee.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Kewanee area:

Kids Camp IN

Kewanee, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 107 N Main St, Kewanee, IL

Kids Camp IN! Kindergarten -5th grade indoor camping, lunch and games!

Wayne Hancock/Craig Gerdes | Levitt AMP Galva Music Series

Galva, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:30 PM

FREE, all-ages fun at Wiley Park! Bring your lawn chairs/blankets. Food vendors will be on-site. 6:00 - 7:00pm Craig Gerdes 7:00 - 8:00pm Wayne Hancock *See Band Bio & Links Below Preventing the...

Rocking Kewanee with 3 On The Tree

Kewanee, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Come rock with us right next to the Station Restaurant in Kewanee Illinois!

Run Your Ice Off – Hardcore 5K

Kewanee, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Run Your Ice Off - Hardcore 5K event registration links, date, distance and location.

Get Connected (at 10:15 AND noon)

Kewanee, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:15 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:30 AM

Address: 107 N Main St, Kewanee, IL

Get Connected (at 10:15 AND noon) at Hill Church, 107 N Main St, Kewanee, IL, US 61443, Kewanee, United States on Sun Jun 13 2021 at 10:15 am to 12:30 pm

Learn More
With Kewanee News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Trending news headlines in Kewanee

(KEWANEE, IL) The news in Kewanee never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Kewanee area, click here.