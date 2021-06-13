Cancel
Elkins, WV

Elkins events coming up

Posted by 
Elkins Today
 7 days ago

(ELKINS, WV) Live events are coming to Elkins.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Elkins area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X8BlI_0aT45LTA00

Pickin’ in the Park @ Elkins City Park

Elkins, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: Elkins, WV

Pickin’ in the Park is a weekly acoustic bluegrass and old-time jam sponsored by Augusta Heritage Center of Davis & […]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pq565_0aT45LTA00

Soda Pop Gypsies Open Mic Night @ Beanders

Elkins, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 314 Davis Ave, Elkins, WV

Join the Soda Pop Gypsies at Beanders in downtown Elkins and show off your talent. The Soda pop Gypsies provide […]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xQic0_0aT45LTA00

Elkins Farmers Market

Elkins, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours May 29 - October 2021Saturdays, 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM Location: 315 Railroad Avenue, Elkins, WV 26241

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AH7nu_0aT45LTA00

Mountain State Forest Festival

Elkins, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:59 PM

The Mountain State Forest Festival is one of the largest and oldest festivals in West Virginia originating in 1930. The […]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wApiR_0aT45LTA00

2021 4-H Rabies Clinic

Elkins, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Don’t miss the upcoming 2021 4-H Rabies Clinic on June 19th! This year we are lucky to have Dr. Tonya White and Dr. Amanda Haddix helping us at Elkins Southern States located at 1200 South Davis...

Elkins Today

Elkins, WV
7
Followers
18
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Elkins Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

