Elkins events coming up

(ELKINS, WV) Live events are coming to Elkins.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Elkins area:

Pickin’ in the Park @ Elkins City Park Elkins, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: Elkins, WV

Pickin’ in the Park is a weekly acoustic bluegrass and old-time jam sponsored by Augusta Heritage Center of Davis & […]

Soda Pop Gypsies Open Mic Night @ Beanders Elkins, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 314 Davis Ave, Elkins, WV

Join the Soda Pop Gypsies at Beanders in downtown Elkins and show off your talent. The Soda pop Gypsies provide […]

Elkins Farmers Market Elkins, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours May 29 - October 2021Saturdays, 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM Location: 315 Railroad Avenue, Elkins, WV 26241

Mountain State Forest Festival Elkins, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:59 PM

The Mountain State Forest Festival is one of the largest and oldest festivals in West Virginia originating in 1930. The […]

2021 4-H Rabies Clinic Elkins, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Don’t miss the upcoming 2021 4-H Rabies Clinic on June 19th! This year we are lucky to have Dr. Tonya White and Dr. Amanda Haddix helping us at Elkins Southern States located at 1200 South Davis...