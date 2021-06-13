Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Selinsgrove, PA

Selinsgrove calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Selinsgrove Voice
Selinsgrove Voice
 7 days ago

(SELINSGROVE, PA) Selinsgrove is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Selinsgrove area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AlC0z_0aT45KaR00

Summer Pre-College Programs: Wall Street

Selinsgrove, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 514 University Ave, Selinsgrove, PA

Join us this summer at Susquehanna for exciting, weeklong workshops to learn new skills, gain valuable hands-on experience and so much more with SU faculty and student mentors. High school...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DOfYb_0aT45KaR00

Dana Fuchs

Selinsgrove, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 205 Airport Rd, Selinsgrove, PA

Central PA Welcomes Dana Fuchs, Nate Myers & the Aces, Gabe Stillman Band & Doug McMinn Band to the Selinsgrove Blues, Brews & BBQ Festival!

Learn More

Joe Louis Walker

Selinsgrove, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 205 Airport Rd, Selinsgrove, PA

Music event in Selinsgrove, PA on Saturday, July 31 2021

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yufxM_0aT45KaR00

GloryWay In Concert

Selinsgrove, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 05:30 PM

Address: 50 Gospel Way, Selinsgrove, PA

GloryWay In Concert at Sound of the Gospel Church, 50 Gospel Way, Selinsgrove, PA, US 17870, Hummels Wharf, United States on Fri Jul 30 2021 at 07:00 pm to 08:30 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=398t86_0aT45KaR00

Let’s get Blue downtown!

Selinsgrove, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 2 N Market St, Selinsgrove, PA

Let’s get Blue downtown! happening at The Selinsgrove Commons, Market & Pine St, Selinsgrove, PA 17870, Selinsgrove, United States on Thu Jun 24 2021 at 06:30 pm to 08:00 pm

Learn More
Selinsgrove Voice

Selinsgrove Voice

Selinsgrove, PA
6
Followers
19
Post
363
Views
ABOUT

With Selinsgrove Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Selinsgrove, PA
City
Susquehanna, PA
Selinsgrove, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana Fuchs
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gospel#Sun Jun#Su#Gabe Stillman Band#Brews Bbq Festival#Pa Music#The Gospel Church#Hummels Wharf#The Selinsgrove Commons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related