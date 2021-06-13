Cancel
Maysville, KY

Maysville events calendar

 7 days ago

(MAYSVILLE, KY) Maysville is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Maysville:

Woodrow Robinson Live

Maysville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 470 Tucker Dr, Maysville, KY

Woodrow Robinson Live at The Barrel House of Maysville, 470 Tucker Dr., Maysville, KY, US 41056, Maysville, United States on Thu Aug 19 2021 at 07:00 pm

Live @ The Maysville Brewery

Maysville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Live @ The Maysville Brewery at Maysville, Kentucky, United States on Sat Jun 26 2021 at 08:00 pm

Day of Hope 2021

Maysville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Hello everyone! We are planning our annual Day of Hope at River Outreach on June 26th from 5-9pm. This will be our third year giving back to the community for all that you have done for us to help...

Healing Service

Maysville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 03:30 PM

Address: 719 US-62, Maysville, KY

God’s greatest desire is to heal you and make you whole. If you are battling a physical illness, struggling with addiction, going through a divorce, experiencing a season of depression, grieving...

Simon Kenton Festival

Maysville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 2028 Old Main St, Maysville, KY

Travel back in time to the late 1700's early 1800's. Experience the life and times of Simon Kenton and Daniel Boone through live re‑enactments performed by professional actors. Walk through the...

ABOUT

With Maysville Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

