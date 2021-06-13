Cancel
Evanston, WY

Coming soon: Evanston events

Evanston News Flash
 7 days ago

(EVANSTON, WY) Evanston has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Evanston area:

Family Caregiver Support Program

Evanston, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Dec 12, 11:30 AM

Address: 1229 Uinta St, Evanston, WY

"We can't do this all by ourselves, we need to set up a system of support and rely on it. If you don't get a break every so often, you may be the next person receiving care." We can help. Family...

Headwaters Family Retreat

Robertson, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 11361 Co Rd 271, Robertson, WY

Date: 2pm June 17 through noon June 19 Place: Uinta County Youth Camp – southwest of Robertson, WY (Directions could be supplied) Theme: “Baptized for this Moment” 4 teaching sessions – aimed at...

Evanston Brew Fest 2021

Evanston, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 920 Front Street, Evanston, WY 82930

It's time for Brew Fest at the Depot Square in Evanston WY! Sample craft beers from the finest breweries and enjoy great food & live music.

Intermediate Microsoft Excel

Evanston, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Address: 1013 W Cheyenne Dr # A, Evanston, WY

If you regularly use Excel, but wonder what else you can do with this versatile software application, join us for a look at its other features. Excel has multiple capabilities that will greatly...

Woodruff Days Celebration

Woodruff, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 11:59 PM

Celebrate Independence Day in Woodruff Utah! Find details on https://www.facebook.com/WoodruffHomecoming.

Evanston, WY
ABOUT

With Evanston News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

