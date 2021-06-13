Cancel
Middlefield, OH

Live events on the horizon in Middlefield

Middlefield Daily
 7 days ago

(MIDDLEFIELD, OH) Middlefield has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Middlefield area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B2kZ6_0aT45HwG00

Car Show

Middlefield, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 16013 E High St, Middlefield, OH

5th annual Middlefield V.F.W. Post 9678 Car Show All makes and models... Gentleman… Start your engines… Free Admission and open to the community. Meet up with other car enthusiasts, or just come...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ytvS9_0aT45HwG00

Parent's Night Out: popcorn and Pajamas - June 19

Middlefield, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 14999 White Rd, Middlefield, OH

Parents Night Out: Popcorn and Pajamas Saturday, June 19th, 5:30-9pm Ages 3+ Summer is HERE YAYYY! Join us for the start of summer Parent's Night Out Saturday, June 19th. Our night is...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44OUiF_0aT45HwG00

Summer Camp for K - 3rd Grade

Burton, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 14282 Butternut Rd, Burton, OH

S.W.A.T. stands for Serving, Working, And Teaching and is open to 9th – 12th graders The S.W.A.T. program helps encourage and develop our next generation of leaders and shows what it’s like to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VtqQ4_0aT45HwG00

Antique Power and Steam Show

Burton, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 14653 E Park St, Burton, OH

Old engines whistle, puff smoke, saw wood, thresh grain and demonstrate the power that made the horse obsolete. Don't miss the exhibits that highlight the power of these amazing machines. A must...

Ice Cream Social and Open Gym

Middlefield, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 14999 White Rd, Middlefield, OH

$20 per child includes 90 minutes of open gym fun and ICE CREAM! OR - just come enjoy ice cream from 3 - 3:30 pm for $8. Register in your Emeth Account \n

