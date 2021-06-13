Camdenton events coming soon

(CAMDENTON, MO) Live events are lining up on the Camdenton calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Camdenton:

Cheers2Teachers Recharge Retreat 2021 Camdenton, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Address: 678 Old Kinderhook Drive, Camdenton, MO 65020

Professional development blended with personal development in an immersive experience for ALL educators.

Fully Alive Camdenton, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 186 N Business Rte 5, Camdenton, MO

Our new four week series in Ephesians 2 kicks off talking about the work of sin. Do you wrestle with sin and temptation? Do you remember what it was like before Christ saved you? Come and hear the...

Jon Pardi 2021 Camdenton, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 09:30 PM

Address: 2629 North Business Route 5, Camdenton, MO

Jon Pardi Live in Camdenton, Missouri! Jon Pardi is back for the North American Tour in 2021. Find tickets now! #JonPardi

Premium Seating - Three Dog Night Camdenton, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 2629 North Business Route 5, Camdenton, MO

Three Dog Night - Reserve Seated Event - The first 5 rows (Sections 101-105, Rows A-E) include both a seat and access to the GA Pit. Doors 6pm / Show 7pm

Shinedown Camdenton, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 2629 North Business Route 5, Camdenton, MO

Osage Beach MO Concert Event in August - Shinedown August 11, 2021 at Ozarks Amphitheater in Camdenton, MO 8:00PM - Shinedown at Ozarks Amphitheater in Camdenton, MO