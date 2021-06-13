Live events on the horizon in Forest

(FOREST, MS) Forest has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Forest:

Bro Zachary Pinter will be Preaching at The Church At Unity Assembly Forest, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 5046 Ringgold Rd, Forest, MS

Religion event in Forest, MS by Zachary Pinter Ministries on Sunday, June 13 2021

Angry Chair The Ultimate Alice In Chains Tribute Band / With Shatterframe Brandon, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 10:15 PM

Address: 1149 Old Fannin Road, Brandon, MS 39047

Angry Chair The Ultimate Alice In Chains Tribute Band / Special Guest : Shatterframe

Fall 2021 Guest Registration - Pulaski, MS 2021 Pulaski, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:59 PM

Address: 8113 Morton-Marathon Rd, Pulaski, MS

Fall 2021 Guest Registration span Oct 29 - Oct 31 (Sunday, Friday, Saturday) span Ages 13-100

Deborahs Arising 2022 Brandon, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Feb 02, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Feb 02, 01:00 PM

Address: 1576 Old Fannin Road, Suite C, Brandon, MS 39047

Join us for our annual women's conference. This year's guest speaker is Becca Greenwood. Anna Love will be leading worship.

Summerpalooza Week Pelahatchie, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 143 Campground Rd, Pelahatchie, MS

Let's welcome summer with a full week of Fun in the Sun! Pool games, scavenger hunts, beach parties, ice cream socials, and so much more!