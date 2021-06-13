Cancel
Forest, MS

Live events on the horizon in Forest

Forest Updates
 7 days ago

(FOREST, MS) Forest has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Forest:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mwwj4_0aT45FAo00

Bro Zachary Pinter will be Preaching at The Church At Unity Assembly

Forest, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 5046 Ringgold Rd, Forest, MS

Religion event in Forest, MS by Zachary Pinter Ministries on Sunday, June 13 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TD8jS_0aT45FAo00

Angry Chair The Ultimate Alice In Chains Tribute Band / With Shatterframe

Brandon, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 10:15 PM

Address: 1149 Old Fannin Road, Brandon, MS 39047

Angry Chair The Ultimate Alice In Chains Tribute Band / Special Guest : Shatterframe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y15ov_0aT45FAo00

Fall 2021 Guest Registration - Pulaski, MS 2021

Pulaski, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:59 PM

Address: 8113 Morton-Marathon Rd, Pulaski, MS

Fall 2021 Guest Registration span Oct 29 - Oct 31 (Sunday, Friday, Saturday) span Ages 13-100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32TVWm_0aT45FAo00

Deborahs Arising 2022

Brandon, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Feb 02, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Feb 02, 01:00 PM

Address: 1576 Old Fannin Road, Suite C, Brandon, MS 39047

Join us for our annual women's conference. This year's guest speaker is Becca Greenwood. Anna Love will be leading worship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dEi7p_0aT45FAo00

Summerpalooza Week

Pelahatchie, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 143 Campground Rd, Pelahatchie, MS

Let's welcome summer with a full week of Fun in the Sun! Pool games, scavenger hunts, beach parties, ice cream socials, and so much more!

