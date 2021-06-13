Cancel
Monroe, WI

Events on the Monroe calendar

Monroe Bulletin
 7 days ago

(MONROE, WI) Monroe has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Monroe:

Back to Business "After 5"

Monroe, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 AM

We are excited to kick off summer with our first Business After 5. Join us at Raskovic Automotive Sales and enjoy a summer night of networking

Party Marty

Monroe, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 01:01 PM

Address: 1404 13th St, Monroe, WI

Cerddoriaeth event in Monroe by Party Marty and Minhas Kitchen on Dydd Sadwrn, Mehefin 26 2021

Main Street Monroe Farmers Market

Monroe, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 02:30 PM

Season:Summer Market Hours: May 1, 2021 - October 30,2021Saturdays, 8am - 1pmWednesdays: 12pm - 4:30pmLocation:North side of theCourthouse Square -1016 16th

Back2Back

Monroe, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: 1404 13th St, Monroe, WI

Music event in Monroe, WI by Back2Back and Minhas Kitchen on Saturday, July 17 2021

Rock Rebel Junction

Monroe, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: 1404 13th St, Monroe, WI

Music event in Monroe, WI by Rock Rebel Junction and Minhas Kitchen on Saturday, July 10 2021

With Monroe Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

