Events on the Monroe calendar

(MONROE, WI) Monroe has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Monroe:

Back to Business "After 5" Monroe, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 AM

We are excited to kick off summer with our first Business After 5. Join us at Raskovic Automotive Sales and enjoy a summer night of networking

Party Marty Monroe, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 01:01 PM

Address: 1404 13th St, Monroe, WI

Cerddoriaeth event in Monroe by Party Marty and Minhas Kitchen on Dydd Sadwrn, Mehefin 26 2021

Main Street Monroe Farmers Market Monroe, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 02:30 PM

Season:Summer Market Hours: May 1, 2021 - October 30,2021Saturdays, 8am - 1pmWednesdays: 12pm - 4:30pmLocation:North side of theCourthouse Square -1016 16th

Back2Back Monroe, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: 1404 13th St, Monroe, WI

Music event in Monroe, WI by Back2Back and Minhas Kitchen on Saturday, July 17 2021

Rock Rebel Junction Monroe, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: 1404 13th St, Monroe, WI

Music event in Monroe, WI by Rock Rebel Junction and Minhas Kitchen on Saturday, July 10 2021