Covington events coming soon

(COVINGTON, VA) Live events are lining up on the Covington calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Covington:

Faithful Praise Covington, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 200 E Fudge St, Covington, VA

On Sunday July 11th at 6:00pm the praise worship group Faithful Praise will be performing at Christ UMC.

CFMS Downtown Market Clifton Forge, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 03:30 PM

Address: 510 Main St, Clifton Forge, VA

Join us at the downtown Market each Thursday 3:30 PM to 6:30 PM. It is an exciting 2021 season of the Clifton Forge Downtown Market. We have a number of excellent vendors already signed up, but we...

Boys Home Harvest Hustle Covington, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Address: 1903 Dressler Dr, Covington, VA

The Boys Home Harvest Hustle is on Saturday November 6, 2021. It includes the following events: Half Marathon, 10K, and 5K.

Tom Sox at Lumberjacks — Tom Sox Baseball Covington, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: Covington, VA

DURING THESE UN-PRECEDENTED TIMES, THE VALLEY BASEBALL LEAGUE HAS DETAILED COVID-19 PROTOCOLS FOR ALL OF US TO FOLLOW DURING OUR 2021 SEASON. PLEASE CLICK HERE TO READ THESE POLICIES AND PROCEDURES

The 2021 Adventure X Fest 2021 Covington, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 870 W Edgemont Dr, Covington, VA

A hometown party as part of Adventure X Fest. We'll kick off the weekend on September 10th and Jared Stout Band followed by The Vegabonds close out the festivities on September 11th.