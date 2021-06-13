Cancel
Covington, VA

Covington events coming soon

Posted by 
Covington Journal
 7 days ago

(COVINGTON, VA) Live events are lining up on the Covington calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Covington:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tu08q_0aT45CWd00

Faithful Praise

Covington, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 200 E Fudge St, Covington, VA

On Sunday July 11th at 6:00pm the praise worship group Faithful Praise will be performing at Christ UMC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=116DHm_0aT45CWd00

CFMS Downtown Market

Clifton Forge, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 03:30 PM

Address: 510 Main St, Clifton Forge, VA

Join us at the downtown Market each Thursday 3:30 PM to 6:30 PM. It is an exciting 2021 season of the Clifton Forge Downtown Market. We have a number of excellent vendors already signed up, but we...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q25mU_0aT45CWd00

Boys Home Harvest Hustle

Covington, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Address: 1903 Dressler Dr, Covington, VA

The Boys Home Harvest Hustle is on Saturday November 6, 2021. It includes the following events: Half Marathon, 10K, and 5K.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21wh91_0aT45CWd00

Tom Sox at Lumberjacks — Tom Sox Baseball

Covington, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: Covington, VA

DURING THESE UN-PRECEDENTED TIMES, THE VALLEY BASEBALL LEAGUE HAS DETAILED COVID-19 PROTOCOLS FOR ALL OF US TO FOLLOW DURING OUR 2021 SEASON. PLEASE CLICK HERE TO READ THESE POLICIES AND PROCEDURES

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14RTQO_0aT45CWd00

The 2021 Adventure X Fest 2021

Covington, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 870 W Edgemont Dr, Covington, VA

A hometown party as part of Adventure X Fest. We'll kick off the weekend on September 10th and Jared Stout Band followed by The Vegabonds close out the festivities on September 11th.

ABOUT

With Covington Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

