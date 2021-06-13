Cancel
Grove, OK

Live events Grove — what’s coming up

Grove Times
 7 days ago

(GROVE, OK) Grove has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Grove area:

Grove Rotary's LobsterFest

Grove, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 1702 Main St, Grove, OK

Last year, the club was forced to cancel the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic, instead holding a “Stronger Together” drive that raised funds for scholarships and community grants. In previous...

Rod Robertson

Grove, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 09:59 PM

Address: 24979 US-59, Grove, OK

Rod Robertson at Cherokee Casino Grove, Highway 59 and East 250 Road, Grove, United States on Fri Jun 18 2021 at 08:00 pm to 11:59 pm

Landscaping for Water Quality - Grove

Grove, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:30 AM

Address: 9630 US-59, Grove, OK 74344

Join us as we learn how to protect water quality based on how we manage our lawn and runoff and learn how to properly take a soil sample.

2021 Duck Creek Fireworks & Airshow - July 4th

Grove, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 9630 US-59, Grove, OK

The Duck Creek Fireworks is the longest running tradition on Grand Lake and it’s the single largest spectator event. The tradition of shooting off fireworks on the fourth of July in Duck Creek is...

Mosaic Coaster Class

Grove, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 4404 W 20th Rd, Grove, OK

We will be making mosaic coasters from start to finish. At the end of the class, you will be able to take home and use your finished project, after some setting time. Space is limited, so reserve...

