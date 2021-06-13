Events on the Florence calendar

(FLORENCE, OR) Live events are lining up on the Florence calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Florence:

1st Florence Boat and Fishing gear Swap Meet Florence, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Address: 2530 US-101, Florence, OR

Dig out all that boating or fishing gear and bring it to the 1st annual swap meet! Outside in the Breen Marine parking lot with ample room to make deals- buy or sell gear. Please quickly register...

OA Annual Fellowship at Camp Baker — Oregon Trail Council, BSA Florence, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 5262 Boy Scout Rd, Florence, OR

Join us for Annual Fellowship at Camp Baker as we close our 2021. This year's theme is "Brotherhood Royale." Additional information will be available soon and you will not want to miss out.

Prenatal, Parenting, and Life Skills Classes Florence, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Address: 1525 12th St G, Florence, OR

The Pregnancy and Parenting Center offers free, individualized prenatal, parenting, and life skills classes every Tuesday and Thursday between 11:00am and 4:00pm. Call us for an appointment or...

Tidepool Ambassador Tour-Bob Creek Wayside Florence, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: Bob Creek State Park, Florence, OR 97439

Explore and learn about the tidepools of Bob Creek Wayside in the Cape Perpetua Marine Reserve during the lowest tides of the year!

Beachwalk Florence, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Address: 88416 1st Ave, Florence, OR

Gather your team and plan to attend the Annual Florence Habitat for Humanity Beachwalk. Don’t have a team? No problem! Solo walkers are more then welcome. This is a fundraiser to benefit the...