Winnsboro, LA

Events on the Winnsboro calendar

Winnsboro Bulletin
(WINNSBORO, LA) Winnsboro is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Winnsboro area:

Madam CJ Walker Louisiana Juneteenth Music Festival

Jonesville, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 400 3rd St, Jonesville, LA 71343

Madam CJ Walker Louisiana Juneteenth Celebration weekend will be comprised of a historical street naming ceremony, parade, and music fest.

Aiming for Autism Sponsorship

Jonesville, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Address: 2297 Diversion Canal Levee Road, Jonesville, LA 71343

Beyond A Spectrum's 3rd Annual Aiming for Autism Sporting Clays Tournament

Crowville Farmers Market

Winnsboro, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Every Thursday afternoon from 3PM-7PM in June and July at the Crowville Community Center.

All White Gala

Monroe, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: Warhawk Way, Monroe, LA 71209

All White Gala to raise funds for the Northeast Louisiana Sickle Cell Anemia Foundation.

LWMI 4th Annual Art Expo

Monroe, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 06:15 PM

Address: 645 U.S. 80, Monroe, LA 71203

Join us Juneteenth weekend as we celebrate with Dance, Rap, and Clean Comedy! This expo will highlight African-American talent throughout La

Winnsboro, LA
With Winnsboro Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

