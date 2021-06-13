Events on the Winnsboro calendar
These events are coming up in the Winnsboro area:
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM
Address: 400 3rd St, Jonesville, LA 71343
Madam CJ Walker Louisiana Juneteenth Celebration weekend will be comprised of a historical street naming ceremony, parade, and music fest.
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM
Address: 2297 Diversion Canal Levee Road, Jonesville, LA 71343
Beyond A Spectrum's 3rd Annual Aiming for Autism Sporting Clays Tournament
Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 AM
Every Thursday afternoon from 3PM-7PM in June and July at the Crowville Community Center.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM
Address: Warhawk Way, Monroe, LA 71209
All White Gala to raise funds for the Northeast Louisiana Sickle Cell Anemia Foundation.
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 06:15 PM
Address: 645 U.S. 80, Monroe, LA 71203
Join us Juneteenth weekend as we celebrate with Dance, Rap, and Clean Comedy! This expo will highlight African-American talent throughout La