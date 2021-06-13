Live events coming up in Senatobia

(SENATOBIA, MS) Senatobia has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Senatobia:

Sunday Assembly Senatobia, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Our weekly Sunday assembly featuring singing, prayers, communion, and a sermon from one of our ministers.

Refresh Worship Senatobia, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 05:30 AM

A worship and prayer gathering led by our ministers and shepherds. Weekly Schedule

Summer Showdown 2021 at Commerce Street Market Hernando, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 74 W Commerce St, Hernando, MS

Memphis Wrestling is coming to Hernando, MS for Summer Showdown at Commerce Street Market! Enjoy LIVE PRO WRESTLING, 2 Buck Grilled Cheese Truck, MemPops + the best deals in town! And here's the...

Ordained Coldwater, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 08:30 AM

Address: 2550 Walhill Rd, Coldwater, MS

Ordained — Victory Baptist Church, 2550 Wahill Rd Independence/ Coldwater, MS 38618

Just Breathe • Women's Wellness Workshop Hernando, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 2440 Highway 51 South, Hernando, MS 38632

This workshop is for women who need to learn how to manage their anxiety, lessen their stress levels, and connect with other women.