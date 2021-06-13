Live events coming up in Senatobia
(SENATOBIA, MS) Senatobia has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Senatobia:
Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 09:00 AM
Our weekly Sunday assembly featuring singing, prayers, communion, and a sermon from one of our ministers.
Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 05:30 AM
A worship and prayer gathering led by our ministers and shepherds. Weekly Schedule
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM
Address: 74 W Commerce St, Hernando, MS
Memphis Wrestling is coming to Hernando, MS for Summer Showdown at Commerce Street Market! Enjoy LIVE PRO WRESTLING, 2 Buck Grilled Cheese Truck, MemPops + the best deals in town! And here's the...
Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 08:30 AM
Address: 2550 Walhill Rd, Coldwater, MS
Ordained — Victory Baptist Church, 2550 Wahill Rd Independence/ Coldwater, MS 38618
Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:00 PM
Address: 2440 Highway 51 South, Hernando, MS 38632
This workshop is for women who need to learn how to manage their anxiety, lessen their stress levels, and connect with other women.