Senatobia, MS

Live events coming up in Senatobia

Senatobia Bulletin
Senatobia Bulletin
 7 days ago

(SENATOBIA, MS) Senatobia has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Senatobia:

Sunday Assembly

Senatobia, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Our weekly Sunday assembly featuring singing, prayers, communion, and a sermon from one of our ministers.

Refresh Worship

Senatobia, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 05:30 AM

A worship and prayer gathering led by our ministers and shepherds. Weekly Schedule

Summer Showdown 2021 at Commerce Street Market

Hernando, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 74 W Commerce St, Hernando, MS

Memphis Wrestling is coming to Hernando, MS for Summer Showdown at Commerce Street Market! Enjoy LIVE PRO WRESTLING, 2 Buck Grilled Cheese Truck, MemPops + the best deals in town! And here's the...

Ordained

Coldwater, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 08:30 AM

Address: 2550 Walhill Rd, Coldwater, MS

Ordained — Victory Baptist Church, 2550 Wahill Rd Independence/ Coldwater, MS 38618

Just Breathe • Women's Wellness Workshop

Hernando, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 2440 Highway 51 South, Hernando, MS 38632

This workshop is for women who need to learn how to manage their anxiety, lessen their stress levels, and connect with other women.

Senatobia, MS
ABOUT

With Senatobia Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

