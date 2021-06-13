Cancel
Punxsutawney, PA

Live events coming up in Punxsutawney

Punxsutawney News Watch
(PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA) Punxsutawney is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Punxsutawney area:

Family Faith Adventure

Punxsutawney, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 23 Skyview Dr, Punxsutawney, PA

Kick-off your Summer Vacation with an Epic Adventure! Moms and Dads, embark with your kids on an epic and play-filled quest through hidden ruins, ancient caves, and dense jungles and venture into...

NoMad (North Of The Mason Dixon)

Punxsutawney, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 14342 PA-36, Punxsutawney, PA

Bring a chair and enjoy the amazing country music of North of the Mason Dixon.

Presley & Taylor

Punxsutawney, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 14342 PA-36, Punxsutawney, PA

Sibling harmonies… there’s just nothing like them. Match those harmonies with a fresh country sound, communicated through the bond of sisters and best friends, inseparable in performance and in...

Jeff Krick Jr. (Elvis Tribute)

Punxsutawney, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 14342 PA-36, Punxsutawney, PA

Bring your chair and go back in time with Jeff as he sings all of your favorite Elvis songs!!!

Women's Ministry Summer Book Club and Luncheon

Punxsutawney, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Address: 301 W Mahoning St, Punxsutawney, PA

Join us for a summer book club and lunch. All ladies are invited and welcome. Book: The Turquoise Table by Kristin Schell Loneliness is an epidemic right now, but it doesn't have to be that way...

Punxsutawney News Watch

With Punxsutawney News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

