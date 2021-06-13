Winslow events calendar

(WINSLOW, AZ) Winslow has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Winslow area:

High Desert Piecemakers Quilt Guild Show Winslow, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 212 W 1st St, Winslow, AZ

-------10am -- 6pm -------- Not to be missed...This group show features high quality quilts made by local artisans. Raffle of an opportunity quilt need not be present to win. Not to be...

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Winslow, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Winslow, AZ 86047

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Suvoyuki Day Winslow, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: AZ-87, Winslow, AZ

A "Joint Effort" of the Hopi people, Arizona State Parks, and the Homolovi Chapter of the Arizona Archaeological Society, this open house will celebrate all the partners who have helped to protect...

Juggling and More Fun! Show Winslow, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 03:30 AM

Address: Corner of Kinsley &, E 2nd St, Winslow, AZ

The Winslow Library presents Juggling and More FUN! Delighting audiences for over thirty years, James Reid presents a one hour performance of big tricks, laughs, and fun for all ages. Including...

Holbrook Job Fair Holbrook, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Address: 455 N 8th Ave, Holbrook, AZ

Job seekers and employers can connect all in one place. Employment resources and support on site. Bring your resume and have it reviewed to best showcase what you have to offer. Refreshments. Go...