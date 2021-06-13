Coming soon: Hot Springs Village events

(HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE, AR) Live events are coming to Hot Springs Village.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hot Springs Village:

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Hot Springs National Park, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Hot Springs, AR 71901

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

MGA - 18 DESOTO GOLF COURSE Hot Springs Village, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 102 Clubhouse Dr, Hot Springs Village, AR

From the scenic surroundings to the cost of living to the world-class golf and pickleball, there are a LOT of reasons to love Hot Springs Village!

Community Open Mic Nights with Feelin Groovy Hot Springs Village, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 220 Minorca Rd, Hot Springs Village, AR

Do you have a talent to share....music, poetry, comedy, dance? Or just looking for a fun night out midweek? Come on out to our Open Mic Night every 1st and 3rd Wednesday night at the Beehive in...

Annual Family Fun Day Jessieville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 155 Crystal Ridge Ln, Jessieville, AR

Join us for our Annual Family Fun Day. $5.00 Off Adult & Senior Daily Crystal Digging Admission Fee. Free Hot Dogs From 11:00 AM To 2:00 PM (or until they are gone) You May Purchase Soft Drinks...

Summer Camp 2021 Hot Springs Village, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 1366 AR-7 N, Hot Springs Village, AR

Groovy Independence Day! at Lake Balboa, Hot Springs Village, AR, US 71909, Hot Springs Village, United States on Sun Jul 04 2021 at 05:00 pm to 06:00 pm