Hot Springs Village, AR

Coming soon: Hot Springs Village events

Hot Springs Village Bulletin
Hot Springs Village Bulletin
 7 days ago

(HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE, AR) Live events are coming to Hot Springs Village.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hot Springs Village:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iNgL0_0aT454Y400

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Hot Springs National Park, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Hot Springs, AR 71901

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kjooV_0aT454Y400

MGA - 18 DESOTO GOLF COURSE

Hot Springs Village, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 102 Clubhouse Dr, Hot Springs Village, AR

From the scenic surroundings to the cost of living to the world-class golf and pickleball, there are a LOT of reasons to love Hot Springs Village!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BUo98_0aT454Y400

Community Open Mic Nights with Feelin Groovy

Hot Springs Village, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 220 Minorca Rd, Hot Springs Village, AR

Do you have a talent to share....music, poetry, comedy, dance? Or just looking for a fun night out midweek? Come on out to our Open Mic Night every 1st and 3rd Wednesday night at the Beehive in...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zJybc_0aT454Y400

Annual Family Fun Day

Jessieville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 155 Crystal Ridge Ln, Jessieville, AR

Join us for our Annual Family Fun Day. $5.00 Off Adult & Senior Daily Crystal Digging Admission Fee. Free Hot Dogs From 11:00 AM To 2:00 PM (or until they are gone) You May Purchase Soft Drinks...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k8IWE_0aT454Y400

Summer Camp 2021

Hot Springs Village, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 1366 AR-7 N, Hot Springs Village, AR

Groovy Independence Day! at Lake Balboa, Hot Springs Village, AR, US 71909, Hot Springs Village, United States on Sun Jul 04 2021 at 05:00 pm to 06:00 pm

With Hot Springs Village Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

