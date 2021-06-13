What’s up Huron: Local events calendar

(HURON, SD) Live events are lining up on the Huron calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Huron:

Wrestling Camp 2021 Huron, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 04:45 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 11:30 AM

Address: 40546 S Shore Rd, Huron, SD

Byron Bible Camp’s Wrestling Camp 2021 Our vision is to grow wrestler’s expertise in wrestling and to encourage them to depend on God in the highs and lows of wrestling. We are looking forward to...

Great Scarecrow and Decorated Pumpkin Festival Huron, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 5659 Dakota Ave S, Huron, SD

This annual festival features decorated scarecrows and pumpkins displayed for one weekend only. Youth, adults and organizations create humorous and traditional scarecrow themes and decorated...

Family / YG event for SWIM A LAP DAY Huron, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 11:45 AM

Address: 345 9th St SW, Huron, SD

Family/Youth Group Event for Swim a Lap Day Cost $3 Thursday, June 24 1:45pm depart Plankinton UMC for Huron to go to Splash Central Water park Location: Splash Central Waterpark 345 9th St SW...

Dustin Lynch Huron, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 1060 3rd St SW, Huron, SD

Buy Dustin Lynch tickets to see the best country music performers live and in-person on Sat, Sep 4, 2021 7:00 pm at South Dakota State Fairgrounds in Huron, SD.

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 1060 3rd ST SW, Huron, SD 57350

Next Level Livestock Camps provide hands on training to youth livestock exhibitors that focus on showmanship, feeding and care.