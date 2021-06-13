Fort Bragg events calendar

(FORT BRAGG, CA) Live events are coming to Fort Bragg.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Fort Bragg area:

Pine Leaf Boys

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 01:30 PM

Address: 500 N Harold St, Fort Bragg, CA

A smash hit at past Festivals, four-time Grammy-nominated Pine Leaf Boys began as a group of friends getting kicked off the college campus for busking in Lafayette and have made a name for...

Halloween

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Halloween, though not a public holiday, is nevertheless a very popular celebration in the United States. Held on the last day of October, many homes decorate their yards with carved pumpkins and...

Symphony at the Gardens: Brass Music in the Garden

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 18220 CA-1, Fort Bragg, CA

Live music on the Event Lawn at the Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens.

Mendocino Music Festival String Orchestra

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 01:30 PM

Address: 500 N Harold St, Fort Bragg, CA

In the first classical concert, Maestro Allan Pollack will lead the string orchestra in Bach’s richly textured Brandenburg Concerto No. 3; Tchaikovsky’s Serenade for Strings …



Los Pinguos

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 12:30 PM

Address: 500 N Harold St, Fort Bragg, CA

Originally from Buenos Aires, Argentina, Los Pinguos moved to Los Angeles and gained a following playing in local bars and on the streets of Santa Monica, subsequently winning Grand Prize on...