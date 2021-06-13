Cancel
Fort Bragg, CA

Fort Bragg events calendar

 7 days ago

(FORT BRAGG, CA) Live events are coming to Fort Bragg.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Fort Bragg area:

Pine Leaf Boys

Fort Bragg, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 01:30 PM

Address: 500 N Harold St, Fort Bragg, CA

A smash hit at past Festivals, four-time Grammy-nominated Pine Leaf Boys began as a group of friends getting kicked off the college campus for busking in Lafayette and have made a name for...

Halloween

Fort Bragg, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Halloween, though not a public holiday, is nevertheless a very popular celebration in the United States. Held on the last day of October, many homes decorate their yards with carved pumpkins and...

Symphony at the Gardens: Brass Music in the Garden

Fort Bragg, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 18220 CA-1, Fort Bragg, CA

Live music on the Event Lawn at the Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens.

Mendocino Music Festival String Orchestra

Fort Bragg, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 01:30 PM

Address: 500 N Harold St, Fort Bragg, CA

In the first classical concert, Maestro Allan Pollack will lead the string orchestra in Bach’s richly textured Brandenburg Concerto No. 3; Tchaikovsky’s Serenade for Strings …\n

Los Pinguos

Fort Bragg, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 12:30 PM

Address: 500 N Harold St, Fort Bragg, CA

Originally from Buenos Aires, Argentina, Los Pinguos moved to Los Angeles and gained a following playing in local bars and on the streets of Santa Monica, subsequently winning Grand Prize on...

ABOUT

With Fort Bragg Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

