Cortez calendar: Events coming up

(CORTEZ, CO) Live events are lining up on the Cortez calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Cortez area:

4-H/FFA/Open Beef Show Cortez, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 30100 US-160, Cortez, CO

4-H/FFA and community members may enter their breeding or market beef at the fair. FREE for Spectators

Cortez Farmers Market Cortez, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 5 - September 30, 2021Saturdays, 7:30AM - 11:30AM October 1 - 30, 2021Saturdays, 8:30AM - 11:30AM Location: Montezuma County

UTE MOUNTAIN ROUNDUP CARNIVAL Cortez, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 30100 US-160, Cortez, CO

UTE MOUNTAIN ROUNDUP CARNIVAL at Montezuma County Fairgrounds, Lewis, United States on Wed Jun 09 2021 at 06:00 pm to Sun Jun 13 2021 at 09:00 pm

Cortez, CO Concealed Carry Class Cortez, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 1319 East Main Street, Cortez, CO 81321

This concealed carry class fulfills the training requirements set forth in section 18-12-203 of the Colorado State firearms statute.

Service for Teresa Seaton Cortez, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

View Teresa Seaton's obituary, send flowers and sign the guestbook.