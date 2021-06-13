Cancel
Cortez, CO

Cortez calendar: Events coming up

Cortez Daily
 7 days ago

(CORTEZ, CO) Live events are lining up on the Cortez calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Cortez area:

4-H/FFA/Open Beef Show

Cortez, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 30100 US-160, Cortez, CO

4-H/FFA and community members may enter their breeding or market beef at the fair. FREE for Spectators

Cortez Farmers Market

Cortez, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 5 - September 30, 2021Saturdays, 7:30AM - 11:30AM October 1 - 30, 2021Saturdays, 8:30AM - 11:30AM Location: Montezuma County

UTE MOUNTAIN ROUNDUP CARNIVAL

Cortez, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 30100 US-160, Cortez, CO

UTE MOUNTAIN ROUNDUP CARNIVAL at Montezuma County Fairgrounds, Lewis, United States on Wed Jun 09 2021 at 06:00 pm to Sun Jun 13 2021 at 09:00 pm

Cortez, CO Concealed Carry Class

Cortez, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 1319 East Main Street, Cortez, CO 81321

This concealed carry class fulfills the training requirements set forth in section 18-12-203 of the Colorado State firearms statute.

Service for Teresa Seaton

Cortez, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

View Teresa Seaton's obituary, send flowers and sign the guestbook.

Cortez, CO
ABOUT

With Cortez Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

