Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winfield, KS

Winfield calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Winfield News Alert
Winfield News Alert
 7 days ago

(WINFIELD, KS) Live events are coming to Winfield.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Winfield area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T2gpG_0aT44zN500

Mossman's Melody Guitar Raffle Drawing — Marquee, Inc.

Winfield, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:01 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:59 PM

Address: 1007 Main St, Winfield, KS

Officials at the Marquee Performing Arts Center have announced that a Mossman guitar will be raffled off this year in order to raise funds for the refurbishment of the old Fox Theater in Winfield...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cHtMx_0aT44zN500

Chamber Coffee hosted by Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice

Winfield, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 123 E 9th Ave, Winfield, KS

Stop by to network with other members, enjoy coffee & donuts, and hear from this month's sponsor - Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18dIqB_0aT44zN500

Lane Wilt Fundraiser

Winfield, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Dinner, auction and raffle drawing to benefit Lane Wilt and his family. This event is sponsored by the firefighters of the Atlanta and Burden Fire Departments. Raffle tickets go on sale Monday...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qveq6_0aT44zN500

Andrew in Winfield, KS

Winfield, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 1105 W 9th Ave, Winfield, KS

Music event in Winfield, KS by Andrew Kasab on Thursday, September 16 2021

Learn More

49th Walnut Valley Festival

Winfield, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 1105 W 9th Ave, Winfield, KS

The 49th Walnut Valley Festival is an acoustic music event featuring well-known and upcoming artists, hands-on workshops and the National Flat-Picking Championships with eight instrumental...

Learn More
Winfield News Alert

Winfield News Alert

Winfield, KS
3
Followers
15
Post
513
Views
ABOUT

With Winfield News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
City
Atlanta, KS
City
Winfield, KS
Winfield, KS
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox Theater#Live Events#Coffee Donuts#Burden Fire Departments#Ks Music
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Iran's Raisi says foreign policy won't be limited by nuclear deal

DUBAI, June 21 (Reuters) - President-elect Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday Iran's foreign policy will not be limited by its 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers, holding his first news conference since winning Friday's election. Raisi, 60, a hardliner and strident critic of the West, will take over from pragmatist...
SportsABC News

Tokyo Olympics to allow local fans — but with strict limits

TOKYO -- A sharply limited number of fans will be allowed to attend the Tokyo Olympics, organizers announced Monday as they tried to save some of the spirit of the Games where even cheering has been banned. Organizers set a limit of 50% capacity — up to a maximum of...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Big U.S. retailers line up deals to take on Amazon Prime Day frenzy

June 21 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) will face challenges from big retailers during its annual Prime Day promotion, as more merchants piggyback on the multibillion-dollar online sales event. Target Corp (TGT.N), Walmart Inc (WMT.N), Bed, Bath & Beyond (BBBY.O), Macy's Inc (M.N) and Kohl's Inc (KSS.N) are some top...
GolfPosted by
CBS News

Jon Rahm wins U.S. Open, his first major championship

Two career-changing putts for Jon Rahm brought two trophies Sunday. He cradled his 3-month-old son, Kepa, as he walked off the 18th green at Torrey Pines on Father's Day. And then he collected the silver U.S. Open trophy after a performance filled with passion and absent of blunders that wiped out everyone else.
Oregon StatePosted by
NBC News

Suspect wanted for three killings in Oregon arrested in Wisconsin

A suspect wanted for a fatal shooting and other violent crimes in Oregon that left three people dead, including his father, turned himself to police in Wisconsin on Sunday, authorities said. Oen Evan Nicholson, 30, faces multiple counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder and other charges after an outburst of...