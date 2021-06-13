Winfield calendar: Coming events

(WINFIELD, KS) Live events are coming to Winfield.

Mossman's Melody Guitar Raffle Drawing — Marquee, Inc. Winfield, KS

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:01 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:59 PM

Address: 1007 Main St, Winfield, KS

Officials at the Marquee Performing Arts Center have announced that a Mossman guitar will be raffled off this year in order to raise funds for the refurbishment of the old Fox Theater in Winfield...

Chamber Coffee hosted by Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice Winfield, KS

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 123 E 9th Ave, Winfield, KS

Stop by to network with other members, enjoy coffee & donuts, and hear from this month's sponsor - Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice.

Lane Wilt Fundraiser Winfield, KS

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Dinner, auction and raffle drawing to benefit Lane Wilt and his family. This event is sponsored by the firefighters of the Atlanta and Burden Fire Departments. Raffle tickets go on sale Monday...

Andrew in Winfield, KS Winfield, KS

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 1105 W 9th Ave, Winfield, KS

Music event in Winfield, KS by Andrew Kasab on Thursday, September 16 2021

49th Walnut Valley Festival Winfield, KS

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 1105 W 9th Ave, Winfield, KS

The 49th Walnut Valley Festival is an acoustic music event featuring well-known and upcoming artists, hands-on workshops and the National Flat-Picking Championships with eight instrumental...