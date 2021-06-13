Beatrice events calendar

(BEATRICE, NE) Live events are coming to Beatrice.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Beatrice area:

Nebraska Senior Match Play Championship Beatrice, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 1301 Oak St, Beatrice, NE

Entries are open to amateur golfers ages 50 and over who are residents of Nebraska and a member of the Nebraska Golf Association (NGA). The field will be limited to 96 players (48 gross & 48 net...

Vacation Bible School : First Baptist Church Beatrice, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 1025 N 16th St, Beatrice, NE

Join us for Vacation Bible School this summer! Any kids are welcome Pre-K (age 4) through Elementary (ages 11/12). Have older kids that would like to attend? We would love to have them participate...

Golden Age Recognition Beatrice, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:59 PM

Address: 1918 Garfield St, Beatrice, NE

We are having a Golden Age Recognition on Saturday, June 26 and Sunday, June 27 at Holy Cross. There will be a sweet treat for all members 70 and older that they can pick up after worship that...

Homestead Days Beatrice, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 218 N 5th St, Beatrice, NE

This annual Beatrice celebration features pioneer craft demonstrations, parades, BBQ, outdoor entertainment, and a variety of competitive events from races to horseshoe pitching contests filling...

5k Fun Run/Walk for Little Angels Beatrice, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 3301 N 6th St, Beatrice, NE

Please join us in a 5k run/walk to support Little Angels! Little Angels was founded with the goal of rejuvenating the area out at Evergreen Cemetery currently referred to as Baby Land. We will be...