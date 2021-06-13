Cancel
Beatrice, NE

Beatrice events calendar

Beatrice Dispatch
 7 days ago

(BEATRICE, NE) Live events are coming to Beatrice.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Beatrice area:

Nebraska Senior Match Play Championship

Beatrice, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 1301 Oak St, Beatrice, NE

Entries are open to amateur golfers ages 50 and over who are residents of Nebraska and a member of the Nebraska Golf Association (NGA). The field will be limited to 96 players (48 gross & 48 net...

Vacation Bible School : First Baptist Church

Beatrice, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 1025 N 16th St, Beatrice, NE

Join us for Vacation Bible School this summer! Any kids are welcome Pre-K (age 4) through Elementary (ages 11/12). Have older kids that would like to attend? We would love to have them participate...

Golden Age Recognition

Beatrice, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:59 PM

Address: 1918 Garfield St, Beatrice, NE

We are having a Golden Age Recognition on Saturday, June 26 and Sunday, June 27 at Holy Cross. There will be a sweet treat for all members 70 and older that they can pick up after worship that...

Homestead Days

Beatrice, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 218 N 5th St, Beatrice, NE

This annual Beatrice celebration features pioneer craft demonstrations, parades, BBQ, outdoor entertainment, and a variety of competitive events from races to horseshoe pitching contests filling...

5k Fun Run/Walk for Little Angels

Beatrice, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 3301 N 6th St, Beatrice, NE

Please join us in a 5k run/walk to support Little Angels! Little Angels was founded with the goal of rejuvenating the area out at Evergreen Cemetery currently referred to as Baby Land. We will be...

ABOUT

With Beatrice Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

