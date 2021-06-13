Cancel
Tomah, WI

Events on the Tomah calendar

Tomah Today
Tomah Today
 7 days ago

(TOMAH, WI) Live events are coming to Tomah.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Tomah:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BEc24_0aT44xbd00

2021 JBEI -- Tomah, WI

Tomah, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 762 W Clifton St, Tomah, WI

Lighthouse Assembly of God, 762 West Clifton Street, Tomah, WI 54660 US - Friday, Oct 15, 2021 - Saturday, Oct 16, 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fv7Kg_0aT44xbd00

The Neighbor-for-Neighbor Food Pantry

Tomah, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 01:30 AM

The Neighbor-for-Neighbor Food Pantry in Tomah is open every Monday from 1 to 3:30 and Thursday from 10 to noon to get food. They're also open on the 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of the month from 3:30...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xw8nl_0aT44xbd00

Rotary's Rally For the Record - 1st ANNUAL ATV / UTV RALLY

Tomah, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 1625 Butts Avenue, Tomah, WI 54660

Join the Tomah Rotary Club for the 1st Annual Rally for the Record ATV/UTV event. Register early for the best price. Look what we planned --

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UIgkN_0aT44xbd00

Vacation Bible School 2021

Tomah, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 625 W Veterans St, Tomah, WI 54660

5 nights of fun, games, snacks and learning about God's love for us

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BVoWY_0aT44xbd00

Business After 5 at the Fair

Tomah, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 1625 Butts Ave, Tomah, WI

Join the Sparta and Tomah Chambers for our annual countywide event to kick-off the 2021 Monroe County Fair with food, fun, door prizes, and one of the best business networking opportunities of the...

Tomah Today

Tomah Today

Tomah, WI
With Tomah Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Tomah, WI
Tomah Today

Trending local news in Tomah

(TOMAH, WI) The news in Tomah never sleeps, and we've got you covered with daily updates. Pulled from contributors around the region, here's a glimpse of what's going on nearby. For more stories from the Tomah area, click here.
Tomah, WI
Tomah Today

Check out these Tomah homes on the market

Whether you're looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Don't miss out on this charming updated home right outside of Town on almost an acre lot. This house is in pristine condition with