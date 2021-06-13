Events on the Tomah calendar

(TOMAH, WI) Live events are coming to Tomah.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Tomah:

2021 JBEI -- Tomah, WI

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 762 W Clifton St, Tomah, WI

Lighthouse Assembly of God, 762 West Clifton Street, Tomah, WI 54660 US - Friday, Oct 15, 2021 - Saturday, Oct 16, 2021

The Neighbor-for-Neighbor Food Pantry

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 01:30 AM

The Neighbor-for-Neighbor Food Pantry in Tomah is open every Monday from 1 to 3:30 and Thursday from 10 to noon to get food. They’re also open on the 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of the month from 3:30...

Rotary's Rally For the Record - 1st ANNUAL ATV / UTV RALLY

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 1625 Butts Avenue, Tomah, WI 54660

Join the Tomah Rotary Club for the 1st Annual Rally for the Record ATV/UTV event. Register early for the best price. Look what we planned --

Vacation Bible School 2021

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 625 W Veterans St, Tomah, WI 54660

5 nights of fun, games, snacks and learning about God's love for us

Business After 5 at the Fair

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 1625 Butts Ave, Tomah, WI

Join the Sparta and Tomah Chambers for our annual countywide event to kick-off the 2021 Monroe County Fair with food, fun, door prizes, and one of the best business networking opportunities of the...