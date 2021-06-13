Events on the Decatur calendar

(DECATUR, TX) Live events are lining up on the Decatur calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Decatur:

Horseback Ministry Team Meeting Decatur, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Address: 2045 East HWY 380, Suite 400, Decatur, TX

Monthly meeting of our Horseback Ministry. Everyone is invited as we discuss and plan future events

Private water well screening s... Decatur, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Sample drop-off: Monday, June 14 from 8:30-10 a.m. at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service office for Wise County , 206 S. State Street, Suite A, Decatur, or the Upper Trinity Groundwater...

Biker Bash Texas Decatur, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: e, 1982 US-380, Decatur, TX

10/02 to 10/03 2021 - Biker Bash Texas meta Full Armor Fellowship Church, Decatur , TX Entertainment: 1 stage - N,R (music types: BL RB RK CR) ?? # of Exhibitors: 150 Juried: no Prize Money: na

Vacation Bible School Decatur, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:45 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:40 PM

Address: 133 Co Rd 2425, Decatur, TX

The theme for Vacation Bible School will be “Destination Dig – Unearthing the Truth About Jesus.” VBS will be from June 20th-June 24th and we will have classes for children 3 years old to those...

Summer Vacation Day with Decatur PD Decatur, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Address: 1601 S State St, Decatur, TX

The 4th Annual Summer Vacation Day will be held this July at the Decatur Police Department! We will have fun activities that all the kids will enjoy. Breakfast and Lunch will be provided...