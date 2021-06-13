Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Decatur, TX

Events on the Decatur calendar

Posted by 
Decatur Updates
Decatur Updates
 7 days ago

(DECATUR, TX) Live events are lining up on the Decatur calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Decatur:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hZGue_0aT44wiu00

Horseback Ministry Team Meeting

Decatur, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Address: 2045 East HWY 380, Suite 400, Decatur, TX

Monthly meeting of our Horseback Ministry. Everyone is invited as we discuss and plan future events

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NcLqJ_0aT44wiu00

Private water well screening s...

Decatur, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Sample drop-off: Monday, June 14 from 8:30-10 a.m. at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service office for Wise County , 206 S. State Street, Suite A, Decatur, or the Upper Trinity Groundwater...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cMT1X_0aT44wiu00

Biker Bash Texas

Decatur, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: e, 1982 US-380, Decatur, TX

10/02 to 10/03 2021 - Biker Bash Texas meta Full Armor Fellowship Church, Decatur , TX Entertainment: 1 stage - N,R (music types: BL RB RK CR) ?? # of Exhibitors: 150 Juried: no Prize Money: na

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C8c3Z_0aT44wiu00

Vacation Bible School

Decatur, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:45 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:40 PM

Address: 133 Co Rd 2425, Decatur, TX

The theme for Vacation Bible School will be “Destination Dig – Unearthing the Truth About Jesus.” VBS will be from June 20th-June 24th and we will have classes for children 3 years old to those...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GsWaF_0aT44wiu00

Summer Vacation Day with Decatur PD

Decatur, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Address: 1601 S State St, Decatur, TX

The 4th Annual Summer Vacation Day will be held this July at the Decatur Police Department! We will have fun activities that all the kids will enjoy. Breakfast and Lunch will be provided...

Learn More
Decatur Updates

Decatur Updates

Decatur, TX
4
Followers
19
Post
495
Views
ABOUT

With Decatur Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Decatur, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horseback Ministry#Sun Jun#Sun Oct 10#Tx Entertainment#Vacation Bible School#Vbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Decatur, TXPosted by
Decatur Updates

Trending sports headlines in Decatur

(DECATUR, TX) Decatur sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Decatur sports. For more stories from the Decatur area, click here.
Decatur, TXPosted by
Decatur Updates

This is the cheapest gas in Decatur right now

(DECATUR, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Decatur area offering savings of $0.33 per gallon. Murphy USA at 806 S Us-287 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.52 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 2105 S College Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.85.
Decatur, TXPosted by
Decatur Updates

Decatur gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.17 per gallon

(DECATUR, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Decatur area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.17 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 806 S Us-287 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.68 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 2105 S College Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.85.