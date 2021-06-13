Cancel
Alamosa, CO

Live events Alamosa — what’s coming up

Alamosa Dispatch
(ALAMOSA, CO) Alamosa is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Alamosa:

Volunteer Work Day

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 6935 CO-17, Alamosa, CO

Join us outdoors for a hands-on project each month. Check our Facebook page for specific details as we get closer. Please RSVP so we ...

Sundays @ Six presents: Companion

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: First St, Alamosa, CO

Our Sundays @ Six summer series continues at Cole Park on August 15 with Companion! Identical twin sisters Jo and Sophia Babb bring wise, emotive lyrics and immaculate, perfectly-matched vocal...

Set Up for Demo Day and Racing

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 709 Main St, Alamosa, CO

JUNE race set up details: We are hosting an RC demo day with 10-12 demo cars that people can try for free. We will be running our Drag Races, and holding our monthly points race all at the same...

Colorado Concealed Carry Class Alamosa, CO Big R

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 148 Craft Dr, Alamosa, CO

This concealed carry class fulfills the training requirements set forth in section 18-12-203 of the Colorado State firearms statute to qualify for a Colorado Co

Alamosa Farmers' Market

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: State St, Alamosa, CO

Season: Summer Market Hours: July 10 - October 9, 2021Saturdays. 8:30am - 1:30pm Location: State Avenue and 6th Street

ABOUT

With Alamosa Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

