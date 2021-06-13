Live events Alamosa — what’s coming up
(ALAMOSA, CO) Alamosa is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Alamosa:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM
Address: 6935 CO-17, Alamosa, CO
Join us outdoors for a hands-on project each month. Check our Facebook page for specific details as we get closer. Please RSVP so we ...
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: First St, Alamosa, CO
Our Sundays @ Six summer series continues at Cole Park on August 15 with Companion! Identical twin sisters Jo and Sophia Babb bring wise, emotive lyrics and immaculate, perfectly-matched vocal...
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM
Address: 709 Main St, Alamosa, CO
JUNE race set up details: We are hosting an RC demo day with 10-12 demo cars that people can try for free. We will be running our Drag Races, and holding our monthly points race all at the same...
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM
Address: 148 Craft Dr, Alamosa, CO
This concealed carry class fulfills the training requirements set forth in section 18-12-203 of the Colorado State firearms statute to qualify for a Colorado Co
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:30 AM
Address: State St, Alamosa, CO
Season: Summer Market Hours: July 10 - October 9, 2021Saturdays. 8:30am - 1:30pm Location: State Avenue and 6th Street